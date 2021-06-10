Arts Wrap: Mozart on a Summer’s Eve, Art Salvage mini-grants, ‘Traditions of Christmas’

Northwest BachFest will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mozart on a Summer’s Eve over the course of two “Magical Musical Evenings” beginning at 7 p.m. July 20 and with a repeat performance at 7 p.m. July 21. Ticketing will be limited to avoid crowding.

During the program, Northwest BachFest artistic director Zuill Bailey will pay tribute to former music director Verne Windham for 30 years spent programming the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concert series. The series is now under Bailey’s musical direction.

In addition to Bailey – a Grammy Award-winning cellist – the program will also feature soprano Shelly Watson, jazz pianist Matt Herskowitz and ragtime and classical pianist Richard Dowling.

The concerts will take place on the lawn east of the Duncan Gardens fountain in Manito Park, 2124 S. Tekoa St. Tickets are $40 for back lawn seating and $60 for front lawn seating. For more information, visit nwbachfest.com or foxtheaterspokane.org for tickets.

A limited number of eight-person tables are also available at $720 per table. To purchase table seating, contact Northwest BachFest at (509) 326-4942.

Art Salvage mini-grants

Art Salvage is accepting applications for the Art Salvage Mini-Grant Program. Each month, the Spokane nonprofit will award grants supporting creative projects and events that provide direct benefits to the community.

Each mini-grant, or voucher, will allow winners to purchase materials from Art Salvage, 1925 N. Ash St. Vouchers between $25 and $100 will be awarded according to the level of need indicated by the applicant and the anticipated community impact.

Vouchers are available on a monthly basis; applications are due on the 15th of each month. Local organizations and nonprofits interested in applying for the art supply vouchers should visit artsalvagespokane.com/minigrant.

Past beneficiaries of the Art Salvage Mini-Grant Program include the YWCA, Friends of Manito, Marine Corps League, Lumen High School and Salish School of Spokane. For more information, contact executive director and founder Katie Patterson Larson at (509) 598-8983 and katie@artsalvagespokane.com.

Laura Little Theatrical Productions

Tickets for Laura Little Theatrical Productions’ “Traditions of Christmas” are now available. “Traditions of Christmas” will run Dec. 10-22 with auditions opening on Aug. 15, 22 and 23. For more information, visit traditionsofchristmasnw.com and click on “Auditions.”

Tickets purchased before June 30 can be exchanged without extra fees any time before Nov. 30. For more information, visit lauralittletheatricals.com.