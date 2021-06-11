Spokane Indians pregame: Starter Will Ethridge makes High-A debut against Vancouver

The Spokane Indians (14-19) host the Vancouver Canadians (19-14) in the fourth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP Will Ethridge (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The Rockies’ 2019 fifth round pick will make his Spokane Indians debut on Friday after being called up from Low-A Fresno. In six starts with the Grizzlies, he went 3-1 with a 2.56 ERA across 31 2/3 innings.

Dust Devils: RHP Adam Kloffenstein (1-3, 6.55 ERA). The No. 9 prospect in the Blue Jays’ organization is coming off losses in three-consecutive starts. However, the righty was dominant against Spokane on May 15, allowing just one earned run over six innings to earn his lone win.

Player to watch

3B Aaron Schunk. The University of Georgia product smacked a two-run single on Thursday as part of a two-hit day. He is hitting .294 in the month of June and his 14 RBI this season is tied for third-most on the team

Lineup

1) Collins-2B

2) Schunk-3B

3) Doyle-CF

4) MacIver-C

5) Toglia-DH

6) Decolati-LF

7) Datres-1B

8) Harris-RF

9) Navarro-SS

Weather

First pitch – Cloudy, 66. Final out – Cloudy, 61.

Last game

Ryan Feltner, the 24-year-old right-hander out of Ohio State and the Colorado Rockies’ No. 22 prospect, continued his impressive campaign with another terrific start and the Indians downed the Vancouver Canadians 8-0 in the third of a six-game High-A West series.

Feltner tossed five-plus shutout innings and allowed two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts, lowering his season earned-run average to 2.17 over seven starts. He’s allowed one or fewer earned runs in five of those starts with 45 strikeouts in 37⅓ innings.

Isaac Collins clubbed a three-run home run, his second of the season, and Willie MacIver added an RBI double. The Indians (14-19) drew nine walks, including three by Hunter Stovall.