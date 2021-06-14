Dorothy Dean presents: Versatile three-ingredient flatbread is irresistible

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Made with just three ingredients, this versatile and unleavened flatbread is soon to be your go-to. From sandwich fillings and hummus to curries and tacos, they’re great for wrapping, dunking or slathering all your favorite foods.

Similar to a tortilla, this flatbread is thin, pliable and absolutely delicious. I enjoy them hot off the skillet with a swipe of butter, and they make the perfect spoon for curries, stews and dips.

This simple recipe is easily made, mixing yogurt, flour and baking powder into a shaggy dough, then kneading until smooth. The dough is divided into six equal pieces and rolled out into thin circles.

After a brush with garlic butter, it’s placed on a hot skillet and takes just minutes to toast and bubble up. After a sprinkle of fresh chopped parsley and kosher salt, they’re ready to be devoured.

To keep them warm and soft, stack and cover them with a lid or kitchen towel. In place of rolls or bread, this chewy, savory flatbread is perfect alongside any meal.

They’re irresistible as is, but different herbs and seasonings can be added to suit your taste. And, this recipe can be easily doubled.

Three-Ingredient Flatbread

Adapted from biggerbolderbaking.com.

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ cup (8 oz.) full fat natural plain yogurt or Greek yogurt, or 1/4 cup more, if needed

Topping:

½ cup butter, melted

2-3 garlic cloves, finely minced

Parsley, chopped

Kosher salt, to taste

In a large bowl, combine the flour and baking powder. Stir in the yogurt until the yogurt has absorbed the flour, then knead the dough in the bowl until smooth and elastic. If the dough seems dry or tough, add in additional yogurt by the tablespoon until smooth.

Transfer the dough onto a floured surface and cut into 6 equal pieces. Shape into balls, then roll each one out into a thin, 8-inch circle.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Stir together the melted butter and minced garlic, and with a pastry brush, brush one side of the rolled dough with the garlic butter before placing it (garlic side down) into the hot skillet.

Cook on each side for 2-3 minutes until toasted and bubbly. Remove from the heat and sprinkle with fresh chopped parsley and kosher salt. Repeat with remaining flatbreads.

Serve warm and store leftovers in a zip-top bag at room temperature for three days and reheat on the pan before use.

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.