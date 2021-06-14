The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Prep roundup: Colton Marsh leads top-seeded Liberty boys over Kettle Falls in NE2B tourney

UPDATED: Mon., June 14, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school basketball action.

Boys

Liberty 77, Kettle Falls 35: Colton Marsh scored 22 points and the top-seeded Lancers (13-1) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (4-9) in the first round of the Northeast 2B championship. Tayshawn Colvin and Van Ricker added 14 points apiece for Liberty. Colvin, a junior, is six points shy of 1,000 for his career. Eli Armstrong led Kettle Falls with eight points.

St. George’s 65, Asotin 53: Nico Morales scored 20 points with 18 rebounds and the second-seeded Dragons (9-3) beat the Panthers (4-9) in an NE2B first-round matchup. Nick Watkins had 19 points and Tanner Watkins added 15. Nick Heier and Tanner Nicholas led Asotin with 16 points apiece.

Colfax 62, Northwest Christian 48: John Lustig scored 20 points with 11 rebounds, Seth Lustig added 15 and the third-seeded Bulldogs (7-3) defeated the visiting Crusaders (5-9) in an NE2B first-round game. Mac Young scored 17 points and Micah Littleton had 15 for NWC.

Davenport 59, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 45: Tennessee Rainwater scored 22 points and the fourth-seeded Gorillas (7-4) beat the visiting Broncos (5-5) in an NE2B first-round game. Brenick Soliday added 12 points for Davenport. Drew Kelly scored 14 points and Chase Galbreath had 12 to lead LRS.

Medical Lake 60, Colville 54: Ashton Hamilton-Becker scored 19 points and the Cardinals (7-6) defeated the visiting Indians (1-9) in a Northeast A game on Monday. Tyler Sembly added 13 points for Medical Lake. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 17 points.

Girls

Medical Lake 47, Colville 44: Ellie Acord scored 14 points and the Cardinals (9-4) defeated the visiting Indians (4-6) in a Northeast A game. Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 13 points.

Deer Park 54, Riverside 35: Darian Herring scored 26 points on 12-of-14 shooting and the visiting Stags (8-3) defeated the Rams (0-10) in a Northeast A game. Taylor Lyons added 18 points with five 3-pointers. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 15 points.

