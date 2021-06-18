Willie MacIver homers for second night in a row, lifts Spokane Indians over Tri-City
UPDATED: Fri., June 18, 2021
Willie MacIver went 4 for 5 with a two-run home run and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 5-2 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series in Pasco.
MacIver’s homer in the first inning off Tri-City starter Ryan Smith (1-1) set the tone for his big night at the plate. It was MacIver’s ninth home run of the season, one behind teammate Michael Toglia for the High-A West lead.
Toglia, Brenton Doyle and Hunter Stovall each had two hits for the Indians (17-23), who banged out 12 against three Tri-City pitchers.
Spokane starter Nick Bush (4-1) turned in another gem. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk with seven strikeouts over eight innings. The 24-year-old lefty lowered his season earned-run average to 2.13.
The Dust Devils fell to 14-25.
The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
