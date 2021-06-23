Spokane Chiefs release regular-season schedule for upcoming season

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review

The Western Hockey League released its schedule for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday, which features an unbalanced slate heavy on divisional matchups.

The Spokane Chiefs will play a 68-game schedule as usual, including 12 against each of their U.S. Division rivals – Seattle, Everett, Portland and Tri-City – and then four against each of the British Columbia opponents.

That means two home and road games apiece against Victoria, Kelowna, Kamloops, Vancouver and Prince George.

As previously announced, the WHL will not play any cross-conference games during the regular season.

The Chiefs will play 34 games at the Spokane Arena with full capacity available, starting with their season opener on Oct. 2, against the Tri-City Americans. They will conclude the regular season on April 3 at Vancouver.

Of the 34 home games, 13 will be on Fridays, 13 more on Saturdays and four games apiece on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Unlike previous seasons, the Chiefs will not play any Sunday home games.

As far as travel goes, the Chiefs’ schedule is considerably less demanding than in previous years.

Just twice during the season are they scheduled to play back-to-back-to-back days in three cities, and neither of the trips includes a Canadian border crossing.

Their busiest month at the Arena will be February, when the Chiefs are scheduled to play eight home games.

The Chiefs are offering season ticket plans from five to 34 home games.

Single-game tickets will go on sale in early September.