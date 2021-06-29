Brush fire near Lind completely contained, progress made on fire near Priest River

The brush fire that started Sunday near Lind, Washington, is 100% contained, while the Little Pine Fire near Priest River, Idaho, is 80% contained, signaling major progress by Washington and Idaho firefighters.

State firefighters working the fire near Lind were demobilized and local fire stations were mopping up the fire, according to Deputy State Fire Marshal Amy Thornton.

The brush fire near Lind has stayed at 2,100 acres since Sunday, according to Thornton. A previous report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office placing the fire at over 20,000 acres was inaccurate.

Level 3 evacuation orders in Adams County near Lind were put in place over the weekend, but those evacuation orders were lifted Monday afternoon, according to Thornton.

The Little Pine Fire had burnedi 190 acres as of Tuesday. The size of the fire is about 10 acres larger than reports on Sunday, but the Idaho Department of Lands said in a news release that this was due to more detailed measuring techniques rather than fire growth.

Firefighters working on the Little Pine Fire were diverted Monday to a new wildfire called the Bodie Fire, which was quickly contained, according to an Idaho Department of Lands news release.

“Firefighters are getting a few hours of sleep since we have a good handle on the fire,” said Jennifer Russell, fire prevention, education and outreach specialist at Idaho Department of Lands on Monday. “We got a busy couple of weeks coming up with this heat.”

A new wildfire 6 miles north of Soap Lake, Washington, prompted a shutdown of state Route 17 on Monday, but the highway has since reopened, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office alert.