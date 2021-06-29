Sweet ‘Dreams,’ Idaho: Fleetwood Mac skater guy’s new cranberry booze might knock you out

By Michael Deeds Idaho Statesman

Nine months after going viral, Doggface is still livin’ the “Dreams.”

Since taking over the universe by lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok, the Ocean Spray-guzzling Idaho Falls native has launched a merchandise line. He’s starred in commercials with Snoop Dogg. He’s bought a house. He even appeared in President Joe Biden’s virtual inauguration parade.

Now Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca is throwing his chill image behind a new adult drink.

Cranberry Dreams, released by nationally distributed BeatBox Beverages, should help cool off any heat wave. But sip carefully, lightweights. Otherwise, this Party Punch might put you to sleep.

At 11.1% alcohol by volume, the refreshing intoxicant packs a wallop. “Do the #partymath,” Beatbox brags on its website. “One 500ml Party Punch equals four light beers.”

Each $3.99 container holds 500 milliliters, or 16.9 ounces (which Beatbox claims is three servings). Each 5.63-ounce “serving” has 130 calories and 8 grams of sugar.

Cranberry Dreams is a limited-edition release from BeatBox, which calls itself “the party starter – and finisher.” BeatBox’s Party Punch line comes in a variety of flavors.

“To be involved with BeatBox is something like beyond words can express,” Apodaca said in a press release. “Cranberry Dreams and the overall vibe of the brand is gonna make this the drink of the summer! My fans can’t wait to taste it.”

Fans? Yes, a dude who filmed himself longboarding and downing Cran-Raspberry juice in East Idaho has bona fide fans. As in more than 10 million followers on social media. Doggface’s video was the second-most watched TikTok video of 2020. It has been viewed more than 100 million times across all platforms. It helped push “Dreams” – originally a hit in 1977 – to No. 1 on iTunes.

Doggface’s local fans might have to wait to taste Cranberry Dreams, though – at least a tiny bit longer.

The new drink is rolling out in late June at retailers, but it isn’t showing up yet on BeatBox’s online store locator (at least not anywhere near Boise).

The company also offers online sales, and it plans to add Cranberry Dreams to that arsenal in early July.