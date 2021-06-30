Spokane Indians notebook: Infielder Michael Toglia selected for MLB Futures Game

Spokane Indians infielder Michael Toglia was selected to participate in the MLB Futures Game as part of All-Star Weekend at Coors Field in Denver on July 11.

Toglia will be joined by former teammate Willie MacIver, who was promoted by the Colorado Rockies to Double-A Hartford on Monday. The pair are tied for the High-A West home run lead with 10 apiece.

“It feels pretty great,” Toglia said. “Our farm director, Chris Forbes, called me and told me. I was actually still asleep, so I jumped out of the hotel bed when he told me. I was pretty pumped about it.”

Toglia said it was an honor to be named to the team.

“We’re there for a reason,” he said. “The organizations think highly of these players and that they can quote-unquote be the future.”

Toglia will have an in-person cheering section. He said his parents “booked their tickets to Denver probably within 30 minutes.”

Toglia, 22, is the Rockies’ No. 3 prospect, according to MLB.com. The switch-hitter is hitting .233/.344/.450 with 10 homers and 33 RBIs in 49 games for the Indians. He ranks third in the league in RBIs, and his 30 walks lead all Spokane hitters.

“I think it’s one of those things that you work toward and you want to be a part of when you’re a kid,” Toglia said. “And then when you get to this level, you just do your part, wherever you’re at, and hopefully you get the call.”

MacIver, 24, is ranked No. 30 in the Rockies’ system. He hit .286/.395/.542 in 46 games with Spokane this season with 10 homers and 30 RBIs. He ranked in the top 10 in the High-A West in average, on-base and slugging at the time of promotion. MacIver added 10 stolen bases, tied for 11th in the league.

Fellow Rockies farmhand, outfielder Ryan Vilade of Triple-A Albuquerque, will also play in the game.

Former Indians pitcher Cole Ragans (2017) was also selected. This season, the Texas Rangers prospect is with High-A Hickory. The left-hander is 0-2 with a 3.22 ERA.

The Seattle Mariners are sending three to the Futures Game: OF Jarred Kelenic (No. 4 prospect overall), OF Julio Rodriguez (MLB No. 5) and RHP Emerson Hancock (MLB No. 23).

The only other player from High-A West selected was Tri-City pitcher Hector Yan.

Poulin promoted

Left-handed reliever PJ Poulin was promoted to Double-A Hartford, the Indians announced on Wednesday. Poulin, 24, was 1-0 with four saves, a 2.35 ERA and 0.739 WHIP in 22 appearances covering 23 innings.

Poulin pitched the ninth inning in Tuesday’s 7-4 loss to Tri-City and allowed a three-run home run and hit a batter.

Poulin was not replaced on the Spokane roster, which stands at 28 active and two injured, with 14 active pitchers.