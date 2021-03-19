Water Cooler: Maintaining healthy knees

Knee pain and degeneration is one of the most common ailments for aging populations, as well as people who often engage in exercises that stress the knees such as long-distance running or certain sports. Luckily, there are many preventative measures you can take to maintain knee health and potentially delay or avoid serious knee problems later on.

The primary reason knee pain is so common is because our knees take a beating. On level ground, the amount of pressure put on the knees is about 1 ½ times your body weight. Someone who is around 200 pounds will put about 300 pounds of pressure on their knees with every step. Adding an incline increases this pressure. When walking up and down stairs, the pressure increases to about two to three times a person’s body weight. While doing a squat, the pressure on the knee increases to around four to five times the weight of the body. Withstanding this pressure and absorbing shock over the years eventually takes a toll on the various elements at work within the knee.

One of the main sources of knee pain is due to the deterioration of the knee’s shock absorbers, the meniscus cartilage. It is a specialized cartilage located between the tibia and femur and acts as a cushion between the bones. When it wears down, the bones make more contact and that results in stiffness, swelling and pain, especially in cases of osteoarthritis.

That isn’t the only common wear and damage that occurs in the knees. Just as the knee is reliant on the bones and meniscus, it is reliant on the surrounding ligaments and muscles. The primary muscles involved in the movement of the knee are the hamstrings at the back of the thigh and the quadriceps at the front of the thigh. The hamstrings contract while the quadriceps relax and vice versa to facilitate bending and straightening of the knee. However, all muscles of the leg help support functional movement of the knee, especially the calf and glute muscles. Weak and tight leg muscles do not offer as much support to the knee joint, therefore putting more stress on the bones, cartilage and the ligaments.

There are four main ligaments that connect the femur to the tibia, the most well known being the anterior cruciate ligament or ACL, as it is commonly injured in sports that require sudden changes in direction. The ligaments provide stabilization and facilitate movement in different areas of the knee. Ligaments are made up of fibrous connective tissue. Repetitive movements can cause loose ligaments, whereas a sedentary lifestyle can lead to tight ligaments. Either condition leaves them prone to getting torn or damaged, leading to pain and significant reductions in knee mobility.

Although there are a variety of components within the knee, they all depend on one another. This means they all benefit from various measures to encourage knee health, such as strengthening and increasing the flexibility of the muscles and tendons, as well as getting proper nutrition and avoiding high-impact activities.

Squats, lunges, step-ups, deadlifts, hamstring curls and leg extensions can all target and strengthen the hamstrings, quads and other leg muscles. Core strengthening activities also help overall stabilization and support. Regular stretching after warming up can help maintain flexibility within the muscles and ligaments. Opt for low-impact activities like swimming, cycling, skipping rope, walking and using elliptical machines to avoid extra wear on cartilage. A healthy and varied diet that incorporates foods with various amino acids, healthy fats, collagen, protein and a variety of vitamins and minerals help support muscle, bone ligament and overall health.

Make changes in lifestyle and exercise routine changes slowly as to not accidentally damage or strain the knee. Check with your physician if you are concerned about the health of your knees so they can provide you with professional and specific guidance.