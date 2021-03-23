By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daniel S. Yermakov, of Spokane Valley, and Margarita V. Vasilyev, of Cheney.

Samuel M. Schuster and Kathryn L. McNaughton, both of Greenacres.

Jorge A. Gamero and Graciela V. Ravel-Sosa, both of Spokane.

Ramasean J. Atiqi and Kristine L. Walters, both of Spokane.

Foryst B. Cortopassi and Whitney E. Caskey, both of Spokane.

Bradley G. Gordon and Allisen L. Moser, both of Spokane.

Stephen G. Thornton and Tonie N. Lamb, both of Spokane.

Jonathan A. Nielsen and Kailien Parker, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Karenchu Addi v. Amanda Damrilli, restitution of premises.

Thomas Hill v. Candace A. Courtney, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kenneth J. Green, et al. v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Spokane Airport Board v. Andrew Caudell, complaint for injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Winsper, Erin M. and Nickens, Preston J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Matthew P. Fontana, 47; $15 fine, 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, 24 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree possession of stolen property.

John J. Wheeler III, 33; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Rodney C. Bradley, 22; $1,400 restitution, two days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

Lucas M. Hancock, 30; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Oshay O. Sharp, 26; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Brandon N. De Laughder, 31; four months in jail with credit given for 82 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Yusuf S. Mohamed, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 11 months probation, after being found guilty of disorderly conduct-domestic violence.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John I. Deroulet, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Timothy P. Barber, 32; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Donald L. Spotted Elk, 48; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Karilyn A. Cline, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Joshua D. Eubanks, 45; 51 days in jail with credit given for 51 day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Benjamin A. McClanahan, 27; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.