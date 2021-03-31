Week 6 football preview: Mead, Mt. Spokane ready for subdued ‘Battle of the Bell’

One team gets back on the field after going through COVID-19 protocol, but two teams will sit this week unrelated to the pandemic.

University has missed the past two games due to quarantine issues but has been cleared to play in the “Greasy Pig” rivalry game against Central Valley this week. The game was moved to Saturday to give the Titans an extra day of practice.

Meanwhile, undefeated Gonzaga Prep’s Thursday game against Cheney will be canceled due to the Blackhawks not having enough players to play safely this week.

Cheney is playing in its first season at the 3A level since moving up a classification. The Blackhawks lost to Mead 41-7 last week.

Game of the week

Mead (3-2) at Mt. Spokane (3-1): Friday at 7 p.m., Union Stadium. The annual “Battle of the Bell” between the two Mead School District rivals will have a muted feel to it this year without the raucous student bodies in attendance at their new outdoor sports facility. But the effort on the field will be as competitive as always.

Mt. Spokane was off last week due to U-Hi’s quarantine, but it is coming off a big comeback win over Central Valley the previous week. The Wildcats’ offense is still a work in progress under transfer quarterback Kellin Flanigan, but its defense is stout, allowing just three TDs in four games.

The Panthers have put up back-to-back impressive showings on offense, putting up 26 and 41 points in consecutive weeks.

Caleb Shawen had three rushing touchdowns against Cheney.

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark (1-4) at Ferris (1-4): Thursday at 7, Union Stadium. One-win teams face off looking for bragging rights within the Spokane School District. LC hung tough with CV last week before allowing a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns – including a 55-yard fumble recovery by Dakari Pakootas – in a 20-3 loss. Ferris had a rough go of it against G-Prep, falling 56-8.

Central Valley (4-1) at University (0-3): Saturday at noon. U-Hi has struggled on the field and off this season, but will be happy to be playing again this week regardless of the circumstances. On paper, it’s a tough matchup against the Bears’ stingy defense and dynamic playmaking quarterback Luke Abshire.

Gonzaga Prep (4-0) at Cheney (2-3), ppd.

2A

North Central (1-3) at Shadle Park (3-0): Friday at 4:30, Union Stadium. Shadle has missed two straight weeks dealing with protocol issues but gets back at it behind its leader Ryan Schmidt, who has scored rushing, passing and returning kicks this season. NC leans on QB Carter Strom to direct its offense.

East Valley (1-3) at West Valley (4-0): Friday at 7. Nick Toole had 250 passing yards with five touchdown passes when West Valley beat visiting Clarkston last week. GSL leading rusher Malachi Clark added two TD runs, bringing his total to nine. East Valley’s Henry Stevens rushed for 183 yards and three TDs on 17 carries in the Knights’ win over Rogers last week.

Rogers (0-5) at Othello (3-2): Friday at 7. Rogers is led by Casey Jeske, who has five rushing TDs, fifth in the league. The Pirates make the long road trip to face the Huskies, who grind it out on the ground behind Sonny Asu and David Julien Alegria.

Clarkston (2-3) at Pullman (2-2): Friday at 7. Clarkston’s Eddie Berglund had 186 yards and three TDs two weeks ago against Rogers. Pullman is led by QB Carson Coulter, who tossed three TD passes in a win over East Valley two weeks ago.