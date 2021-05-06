Things to do in Spokane: May 7-14

Bloomsday Worldwide 2021 – In this virtual race, participants complete their own 7.46-mile trek on any course, trail or path they choose at any location. The race can be completed any time through Sunday. Report results online by Sunday to receive a finisher shirt. “Bloomsdog” registration available for participants completing the race with their dog(s). Register online at bloomsdayrun.org. $35.49.

Master Gardener Online Plant Sale and Garden Fair – Shop online at mgfsc.org for tomato and pepper plants and a variety of herbs started by Master Gardeners, as well as pollinator and native plants suited to the local growing area, plus ornamental grasses, blueberry plants and more. Pick up plants by appointment at Vicki’s Garden Center Greenhouse, 2100 S. Inland Empire Way. Through Saturday.

“Charlotte’s Web” at TAC at the Lake – Directed by Jennifer Tindall. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 3 and 7 p.m. Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays. Through this weekend. Get tickets at the door or online at tacatthelake.com/tickets. Seating is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. TAC Theater, 2114 N. Pines, Spokane Valley. $15 adults; $13 students/seniors/military. (509) 432-1890.

Mother’s Day Sale – A storewide sale with items marked 15% to 50% off. Friday. Kitchen Engine, 621 W. Mallon Ave. (509) 328-3335.

Art History With Tom Quinn Online Series – For high school and adult students. A slideshow and lecture series on the history of art, mostly European and American. The class is intended for adults, but children older than 12 should be able to appreciate it. Parents should be aware that some slides contain nude depictions. Fridays, beginning this week through June 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $120. (509) 325-1500.

Spokane Winery Association Spring Release Weekend – A weekend of wine tasting and food in the Spokane region with 16 wineries offering more than 50 varieties of newly released wines. Visit spokanewineries.net for a map of offerings. Friday through Sunday.

Colorama PRCA Grand Coulee Rodeo – Tickets available at rodeoticket.com/colorama-prca-grand-coulee-rodeo/rodeo-information. Friday and Saturday. Grand Coulee Rodeo, 22152 Alcan Road NE,, Grand Coulee. $20 adults; $10 ages 9-18; free ages 8 and younger.

Antique Zoom Show – Ask a panel of experts if your heirlooms have monetary value and get tips on how to keep your items in the best condition. Register at scld.org/events. Friday, 6:30-8 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library. Free.

Virtual Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Four to five bottles of wine are provided with each week’s class for tasting from home, available for pickup at 2 p.m. on the day of the class. Each week features a new theme to discuss, and wine, beer or cider makers or other experts are often in attendance as guest speakers. Visit rocketmarket.com to register and receive a Zoom link via email. Friday, 7 p.m. $60.

Cooking Class: Instant Pot Dessert With Chef Michelle – An overview of the basic do’s and do not’s while using Instant Pots, followed by making an effortless and gluten-free cheesecake. Also featuring a summer salad with fresh fruit dressing. Saturday, Noon-2 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Southern Italian Feast – Make four dishes from four regions of Southern Italy: Pollo alla Potentina, Orecchiette alla Barese, fried mushrooms and Insalata di Rinforzo. Each reservation is for two people. Visit wanderlustdelicato.com to register. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $180. (509) 822-7087.

Mas Tequila Beach Party – Indoor party with tequila specials, Mexican beer specials, contests, games and giveaways, as well as performances from two live bands. Saturday, 7 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $15. (208) 773-4706.

Nectar Bottomless(ish) Mimosa Brunch Series – A seven-week series of bottomless(ish) mimosas with a variety of fixings and a brunch buffet. Each week offers two service times 9:30 and 11 a.m. Visit nectarcateringandevents.com to register. Sunday. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $24.99; $15 extra charge on Mother’s Day. (509) 869-1572.

Wine Class: Happy Mother’s Day – A special wine class to celebrate Mother’s Day. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Every Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Open to adults ages 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810, or visit makingspokanebetter.org. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Cooking Class: Thai With Chef Lesa – First make sticky Thai pork ribs, followed by pineapple fried rice and spicy Thai meatballs in lettuce leaves with veggie and herb garnishes and a nuoc Cham sauce. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Spring Market at the Pavilion – Farmers market. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane/calendar for an updated list of vendors. Wednesdays through , 3-7 p.m. This is the final weekend for the season. Riverfront Park Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Commellini Estate at the Riverfront Park Spring Market – Offering fresh, homemade Italian meals and sauces. Wednesdays through , 3-7 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

“The Office” Trivia Night – Four people maximum per team as instituted by Dwight! Drink or food purchase required to participate in the trivia night. Wednesday, 6 p.m. Calypso Coffee Roasters, 116 E. Lakeside Ave., Coeur d’Alene. (208) 665-0591.

Virtual SCC Hagan Center Diversity Series Speaker – Luis Rodriguez, who wrote two award-winning autobiographies of growing up with gang violence and addiction in Los Angeles. He was appointed L.A. Poet Laureate by the mayor in 2014. Visit scc.spokane.edu/news-events/live-events for links to the livestream. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. scc.spokane.edu/live. (509) 533-8883.

Hikes in the Spokane Area – Learn about the best local hikes within a day of Spokane with Holly from the Washington Trails Association. Open to teens and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library.

Riverfront Moves: The Core Four, Hype, Strike, Sculpt – Strengthen your entire body through specially curated movements with a high-intensity kick set to the best playlists. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mat, towel and water. Registration is not required. Open to all skill and fitness levels. Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Pavillion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Live Comedy With Harry J. Riley and Ryan McComb – Riley is a comedian from South Carolina now living in Spokane. He has been a finalist of the Seattle International Comedy Competition. He can be seen on the TV shows “Z-Nation” and “Three Busy Debras.” He also has two comedy albums. McComb is a local comedian. May 14, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10-$25. (208) 930-1514.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – The family film favorite “Shrek,” directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson. Rated PG. 90 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. May 14, 8:30-10 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 vehicle. (509) 927-0602.