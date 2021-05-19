A Grip on Sports: The Mariners’ offense is broken, as two no-hitters in one month attests

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s Wednesday morning and we’ve got nothing. Sort of like the Mariners’ offense.

•••••••

• It’s time for Seattle to hire Mario Mendoza as its hitting coach. Sorry Tim Laker. When the entire team’s batting average is below the Mendoza-inspired line of demarcation – .200 – then it is time for a change.

And that’s where the M’s stand today after being no-hit for the second time this season. They are hitting .199. As a team. With an on-base percentage of .280, which isn’t even an exceptional batting average.

OK, so Laker probably isn’t the problem. After all, he was an outstanding major league hitter with a (checks Baseball Reference) .226 lifetime batting average. Oops. Never mind. … Actually, though, being able to hit big league pitching hasn’t ever been a prerequisite for success as a hitting coach. It just doesn’t look good when your charges aren’t hitting either.

Then again, nothing looks good about the Mariner offense right now.

Catcher Luis Torrens is hitting .178, which seems only slightly lower than his fielding percentage. Slick-fielding first baseman Evan White, on the injured list, is at .144. Dylan Moore has been swinging the bat better and is up to .168. Jose Marmolejos is at .145. The other catcher, Tom Murphy, is .137. Designated savior Jarred Kelenic is off to a .160 start.

The M’s leading hitter? Mitch Haniger is all the way up at .263.

Now many in the baseball analytics’ club will tell you batting average isn’t an important statistic anymore. There are others that capture the essence of offense. And they may be right. But it is still a way of judging how a team is doing relative to its peers.

Take a look at the major league batting average stats. Scroll down. Keep scrolling. Keep scrolling. There the M’s are. No. 30 in a 30-team sport. Thirteen points below the next-worst team, the Milwaukee Brewers.

In fact, check out the Mariners’ team OPS. Yep, they are 30th in that as well. On-base percentage? Thirty. Slugging? Hey, they are 26th. Progress. They are also 13th in home runs with 50 and 21st in runs, which seems nearly impossible.

What does it all mean? The M’s young hitters are being overpowered. Overmatched. Over-whatever-you-want-to-call-it.

And that means the pitching staff has to overreach every night to stay in games. Which isn’t a long-term formula for success.

Baseball has changed, sure, and no team is really an offensive juggernaut this season. Only five teams have more hits than strikeouts – one of those is the Angels and with Mike Trout out with an injury, that will change – meaning contact is once again at a premium. The M’s have 132 more strikeouts than they do hits, which isn’t the worst ratio in baseball but it’s close.

If you don’t put the bat on the ball, it’s hard to get hits, right? Seems elementary. So being no-hit is probably more in play than a zero-strikeout game. It’s a formula for boring baseball too, though nothing is all that boring if a team is winning.

It’s too bad Seattle hasn’t hit too highly in that regard either for the past couple decades.

•••

•••

• Home run. Walk. Strike out. Seems that’s all that happens most of the time at a major league baseball game these days. One is exciting. One is meh. One is boring. You can decide which is which. Until later …