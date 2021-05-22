Spokane Indians pregame: Chris McMahon looking for first win of season against Everett

The Spokane Indians (5-11) host the Everett AquaSox (11-5) in the fifth of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians:

RHP Chris McMahon (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The former Miami Hurricanes hurler is coming off his longest outing of the season (6 IP). However, it was also a start where he allowed a season-high in hits (10) and earned runs (5) along with a season-low in strikeouts (2).

AquaSox:

LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The 2019 second rounder, the Seattle Mariners No. 10 prospect, has impressed in his two starts this season. The southpaw has thrown four innings in each of his outings and has yet to allow a run. He’s totaled 17 Ks and Everett is 2-0 when he starts.

Lineup

1) Decolati-RF

2) MacIver-DH

3) Doyle-CF

4) Toglia-1B

5) Stovall-LF

6) Cresto-LF

7) Hatch-SS

8) Cope-C

9) Diaz-2B

Weather

First pitch – Cloudy, chance of showers, 65. Final out – clear, 54.

Player to watch

C Willie MacIver. MacIver is on a five-game hit streak, with homers in three of them. He leads Spokane this series with three RBIs and four runs.

Last game

Carter Bins hit a two-run double in a four-run fifth inning against two relievers, then clubbed a solo homer in the ninth and the AquaSox beat the Indians 8-6 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series at Avista Stadium.

The loss ends a three-game win streak for the Indians (5-11).

Helcris Olivarez allowed just two unearned runs and three hits, but he walked five to go with six strikeouts and a high pitch count limited him to just four innings.

Niko Decolati and Michael Toglia homered for Spokane. Toglia leads the High-A West in home runs and RBIs (14).