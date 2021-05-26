Water Cooler: Send-off AAPI Heritage Month with tasty eats

With a few days left in Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month, you still have a chance to celebrate by trying out Spokane’s wealth of local Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine. Here are a few more places in addition to last week’s list, but be sure to check listings on Google, Trip Advisor, Yelp and other online listings for even more local offerings.

I Love Tofu — Reviewers rave about this gem of authentic Korean food in Spokane and being able to try a variety of dishes with Korean beer to top it all off. Some of the dishes mentioned in reviews include the sticky rice, various pickled dishes, the seafood pancake and the bulgogi, which is a dish made from thinly sliced marinated pork or beef. Available on DoorDash. 5204 N. Division St. (509) 413-1272.

Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar — Spokane raves about the variety of the large sushi menu and sleek environment, complete with a spectacular view of the Spokane River. Reviewers love the Tiger Roll, the Stuffed Pumpkin Roll, the tasty vegetable tempura and crab and cheese wontons. 1309 W. Summit Parkway. (509) 368-9372.

Thai Lunch Box — Reviewers laud this restaurant for having some of the best pad thai in town. Also suggested is the pork red curry sausage which is from northern regions of Thailand and uses lemongrass, lime leaves and red curry paste to pack it with flavor. People praise the great prices and portions, as well as the speed of service, making it a great downtown lunch spot.

Kim’s Korean Restaurant — People love the friendly service and great prices. One reviewer mentioned they frequent this restaurant whenever they are missing Korean food and that it is even better than their mom’s cooking. Other reviewers mentioned how much they love the “hole in the wall” homey atmosphere, as well as the pickled side dishes that are served with the main courses. Available on Grubhub. 1314 N. Division St. (509) 326-3187.

Sukiyaki Inn — This long standing and iconic restaurant in Spokane’s downtown is loved for its authentic sushi, inviting atmosphere, friendly service and great cocktails. In addition to the sushi, reviewers also mentioned that they love their curries, tako (octopus) salad, and offerings of Japanese beer. One reviewer praised it for feeling like a slice of Japan in the middle of Spokane. Available on Uber Eats. 119 N. Bernard St., Suite 0203. (509) 624-0022.

Phonthip Thai Cuisine — Local foodies praise this restaurant for its authentic flavors, great pad thai, tasty drunken noodles and delicious tom kha soup. Available on Uber Eats. 2526 E. 29th Ave. (509) 535-2112.

HAHA’s Teriyaki Grill — Don’t be fooled by their small location, because their pan-Asian cuisine is praised for its freshness served in large portions. They offer Korean dishes, as well as teriyaki and stir-fry. Reviewers especially love the bulgogi and bibimbap, which is a Korean rice dish usually served with an assortment of pickled or fresh vegetables and topped with an egg. Available on Grubhub. 9331 N. Division St. (509) 340-9098.

Otori Sushi — Reviewers love the complementary edamame, generous portions, friendly front of house staff and great variety. 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite B. (509) 340-9743.

Thai On First — Spokanites love the chicken pad thai, as well as the excellent service. A few suggested trying the pad see ew, which are Thai stir fried noodles, and many noted the great value and reasonable prices. Available on Grubhub. 411 W. First Ave. (509) 455-4288.