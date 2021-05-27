On the Air
UPDATED: Fri., May 28, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day NBC Sports
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Practice FS1
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying FS1
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Practice FS1
5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1
Baseball, college
3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12
6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
11:20 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs MLB
4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Miami at Boston MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Baseball, NAIA world series
8:30 a.m.: Kaiser vs. LSU Shreveport SWX
11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Georgia Gwinnett SWX
3 p.m.: IU Southeast vs. Concordia SWX
7 p.m.: Faulkner vs. Lewis-Clark St. SWX
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: New York at Atlanta ESPN
5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas ESPN
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college women
9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Boston ESPNU
11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Northwestern ESPNU
Softball, college NCAA Tournament
10 a.m.: Kentucky vs. Alabama ESPN2
Noon: Washington vs. Oklahoma ESPN2
2 p.m.: Texas vs Oklahoma St. ESPN2
2 p.m.: Georgia vs. Florida ESPNU
4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Arkansas ESPNU
4 p.m.: LSU vs. Florida St. ESPN2
6 p.m.: James Madison vs. Missouri ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM
Baseball, college
2:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM
6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 94.1 FM
Baseball, High-A West
7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying FS1
8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Qualifying FS1
10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1
Baseball, college
1 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR San Diego at Houston MLB
4 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers FOX 28
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
Baseball, NAIA world series
3 p.m.: TBD vs. Southeastern SWX
6:30 p.m.: TBD vs. Central Methodist SWX
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT
1 p.m.: Colorado at Portland TNT
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Memphis ESPN
Boxing
7 p.m.: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire SHO
Football, Australian rules
11:30 p.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide FS1
Football, spring league
Noon: South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues FOX 28
6 p.m.: South Division: Generals vs. Jousters FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Made in Denmark GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: TBA NBC
7 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports
Lacrosse, college men
9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Duke ESPN2
Soccer, men
Noon: Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City CBS
Softball, college NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Florida vs. Georgia ESPNU
11 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kentucky ESPN
Noon: Washington at Oklahoma ABC
1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas ESPN
2 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Arizona ESPN2
4 p.m.: Missouri vs. James Madison ESPNU
4 p.m.: Florida St. vs. LSU ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. UCLA ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
noon: San Diego at Gonzaga 94.1 FM
12:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 NBC
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: The Coca-Cola 600 FOX 28
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: Miami at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle ROOT
4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: New York at Atlanta ABC
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ABC
4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston TNT
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas TNT
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Made in Denmark GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF
11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC
3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF
Soccer, men
11 a.m.: International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S. ESPN
4 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union FS1
Softball, college NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Georgia vs. Florida (if needed) ESPN
11 a.m.: James Madison vs. Missouri (if needed) ESPNU
1 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Alabama (if needed) ESPNU
1 p.m.: Washington vs. Oklahoma (if needed) ESPN
3 p.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma (if needed) ESPNU
6 p.m.: Arizona vs. Arkansas (if needed) ESPN2
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM
1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM
