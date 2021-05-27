The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Partly Cloudy Day 63° Partly Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

On the Air

UPDATED: Fri., May 28, 2021

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

8 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day NBC Sports

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Practice FS1

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: Qualifying FS1

4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: Practice FS1

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Truck Series: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 FS1

Baseball, college

3 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12

6 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

11:20 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs MLB

4:10 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets OR Miami at Boston MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Baseball, NAIA world series

8:30 a.m.: Kaiser vs. LSU Shreveport SWX

11:30 a.m.: Oklahoma Wesleyan vs. Georgia Gwinnett SWX

3 p.m.: IU Southeast vs. Concordia SWX

7 p.m.: Faulkner vs. Lewis-Clark St. SWX

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: New York at Atlanta ESPN

5:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston ABC

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas ESPN

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college women

9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Boston ESPNU

11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Northwestern ESPNU

Softball, college NCAA Tournament

10 a.m.: Kentucky vs. Alabama ESPN2

Noon: Washington vs. Oklahoma ESPN2

2 p.m.: Texas vs Oklahoma St. ESPN2

2 p.m.: Georgia vs. Florida ESPNU

4 p.m.: Arizona vs. Arkansas ESPNU

4 p.m.: LSU vs. Florida St. ESPN2

6 p.m.: James Madison vs. Missouri ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: UCLA vs. Virginia Tech ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700 AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700 AM

Baseball, college

2:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM

6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 94.1 FM

Baseball, High-A West

7:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Qualifying FS1

8 a.m.: NASCAR Cup: Qualifying FS1

10 a.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: The Alsco Uniforms 300 FS1

Baseball, college

1 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. Pac-12

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Detroit OR San Diego at Houston MLB

4 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers FOX 28

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root

Baseball, NAIA world series

3 p.m.: TBD vs. Southeastern SWX

6:30 p.m.: TBD vs. Central Methodist SWX

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10:30 a.m.: Milwaukee at Miami TNT

1 p.m.: Colorado at Portland TNT

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Memphis ESPN

Boxing

7 p.m.: Nordine Oubaali vs. Nonito Donaire SHO

Football, Australian rules

11:30 p.m.: AFL: Fremantle at Port Adelaide FS1

Football, spring league

Noon: South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues FOX 28

6 p.m.: South Division: Generals vs. Jousters FS1

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Made in Denmark GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: TBA NBC

7 p.m.: TBA NBC Sports

Lacrosse, college men

9 a.m.: North Carolina vs. Virginia ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Maryland vs. Duke ESPN2

Soccer, men

Noon: Champions League: Chelsea vs. Manchester City CBS

Softball, college NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Florida vs. Georgia ESPNU

11 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kentucky ESPN

Noon: Washington at Oklahoma ABC

1 p.m.: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas ESPN

2 p.m.: Arkansas vs. Arizona ESPN2

4 p.m.: Missouri vs. James Madison ESPNU

4 p.m.: Florida St. vs. LSU ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech vs. UCLA ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

noon: San Diego at Gonzaga 94.1 FM

12:45 p.m.: Washington at Washington St. 920 AM

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Indy 500 NBC

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: The Coca-Cola 600 FOX 28

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: Miami at Boston OR N.Y. Yankees at Detroit MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle ROOT

4 p.m.: Atlanta at N.Y. Mets ESPN

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: New York at Atlanta ABC

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers ABC

4 p.m.: Brooklyn at Boston TNT

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Dallas TNT

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Made in Denmark GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge GOLF

11 a.m.: PGA Tour: Charles Schwab Challenge CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship NBC

3:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Bank of Hope Founders Cup GOLF

Soccer, men

11 a.m.: International Friendly: Switzerland vs. U.S. ESPN

4 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Philadelphia Union FS1

Softball, college NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Georgia vs. Florida (if needed) ESPN

11 a.m.: James Madison vs. Missouri (if needed) ESPNU

1 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Alabama (if needed) ESPNU

1 p.m.: Washington vs. Oklahoma (if needed) ESPN

3 p.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma (if needed) ESPNU

6 p.m.: Arizona vs. Arkansas (if needed) ESPN2

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

7:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5 FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700 AM

1 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700 AM

Events subject to change

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Most read stories