Willie MacIver homers, Spokane Indians top Eugene third time in five games

Willie MacIver hit a solo home run, his fifth of the season, and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 4-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A West series at PK Park on Saturday.

The Indians (9-14) have taken three of the five games in the series thus far. The loss knocks Eugene (14-9) into a tie for second in the league with Vancouver.

Spokane struck first in the second inning, as Niko Decolati plated two with a two-out, bases-loaded single. Kyle Datres added to the lead with his first home run in the fourth inning, a solo shot.

MacIver’s insurance strike came in the sixth.

Indians starter David Hill (1-1) allowed two earned runs on two hits and a walks with seven strikeouts over six innings. Derrik Watson, PJ Poulin and Shelby Lackey all pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Lackey earned his fourth save.

Will Wilson and Javeyan Williams hit solo homers for Eugene.

The series finale is Sunday at 7:05 p.m.