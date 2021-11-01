In the Kitchen With Ricky: Early snacking – Egg and chorizo breakfast nachos liven up the start of the day

By Ricky Webster For The Spokesman-Review

This Saturday is National Nachos Day! Nachos are an easy, throw-together meal, snack or appetizer, but what about breakfast? Start off your weekend right and celebrate this national food day with breakfast nachos.

Nachos originated in northern Mexico in 1940 and were created by Ignacio “El Nacho” Anaya. The dish consisted of corn tortilla chips topped with melted cheese and slices of pickled jalapeños.

Their popularity quickly spread into Texas and Southern California and have been enjoyed ever since.

Egg and Chorizo Breakfast Nachos

9 ounces chorizo

5 large eggs

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fresh cracked black pepper

½ small red onion, diced

1 jalapeno, minced, seeds removed if you want milder heat

8 ounces Colby cheese, shredded

1 (12- to 13-ounce) bag of tortilla chips

Preheat an oven to 400 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with foil and lay out the tortilla chips in an even layer.

Top the chips with half of the shredded cheese, reserving the remaining cheese for the top.

In a skillet over medium heat, cook down the chorizo until rendered and sizzling, about 5 minutes.

Using a fork, beat the eggs with the kosher salt and fresh cracked black pepper.

Pour into the skillet with the chorizo and turn the heat to low.

Cook, stirring often, until the eggs are soft scrambled, about 2 minutes.

Remove the eggs from the heat and distribute evenly over the cheese-topped tortilla chips.

Sprinkle on the remaining cheese, diced onion and minced jalapeños.

Bake for about 10 minutes until the cheese is bubbly and the chips’ edges are crisp.

Remove from the oven and serve immediately with sliced avocado, chopped cilantro, salsa and crema or sour cream, if desired.

Yield: 5 servings

