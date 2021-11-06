Missing woman found dead in southern Kootenai County
UPDATED: Sat., Nov. 6, 2021
A 67-year-old woman who went missing on Halloween was found dead Friday in a rural area of southern Kootenai County.
Idaho State Police in coordination with Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office deputies located Ann Gragg next to a vehicle down a steep embankment on State Highway 3 near Medimont, said ISP Master Cpl. Mike Lininger. He said a dump truck driver traveling by noticed something “curious” down the embankment and called authorities.
Lininger said the vehicle went down the embankment, but there was no impact.
Her discovery was within “close proximity” of her last known location, according to an ISP news release.
Lininger said an autopsy is pending and he does not suspect foul play.
Gragg left the Quiet Nook Campground, located at 32887 S. Hwy 3 near Medimont, at about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to purchase cigarettes from a nearby gas station, according to the sheriff’s office. She left the campground without a cellphone or her purse.
When she failed to return by 7 p.m., her husband started calling family members trying to find her, and her sister called law enforcement requesting a welfare check , the sheriff’s office said.
Lininger said Gragg’s husband was notified of her death.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.