Leftovers: Tender mashed potato biscuits are fluffy and versatile

By Julia Ditto For The Spokesman-Review

Next week, homes across America are going to have one of the greatest of problems: leftovers, and lots of them. What does one do with leftovers in proportions as large as we have after Thanksgiving?

Let me help you out with some of the answers. Pie: Eat it for breakfast every day until it’s gone. Turkey: Make sandwiches, casseroles, baked pasta dishes, etc., until your family begs you to PLEASE STOP PUTTING TURKEY INTO EVERYTHING.

But the mashed potatoes, what to do with those? They never seem quite as good heated up the second time, but it seems a grave sin to just throw them away. An easy way to use up those fluffy white clouds of carb-y deliciousness is to turn them into tender mashed potato biscuits, and absolutely no one will recognize that there’s any leftovers involved at all.

Do a quick Google search, and you’ll find versions of this recipe all over the internet. Some recipes call for buttermilk, others for a sprinkling of rosemary, sage and thyme. One recipe recommends a layer of shredded sharp cheddar cheese on top of each biscuit, which sounds like an absolutely fabulous idea.

But all the recipes have one thing in common: a generous dollop of last night’s mashed potatoes, which lends a tender, fluffy consistency to otherwise everyday baking powder biscuits. The recipe I’m sharing today is a basic mashed potato biscuit recipe, as easily enjoyed with a steaming hot bowl of chicken noodle soup as it is with a giant smear of sweet honey butter.

Feel free to included savory add-ins like cheese, spices and even green onions if you feel like it. Just like Thanksgiving Day, there’s room for more than one thing on this biscuit’s table.

Tender Mashed Potato Biscuits

Adapted from allrecipes.com.

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

¼ cup sugar

¼ cup butter, cut into chunks

1 ½ cups mashed potatoes, cooled

1 egg, beaten

⅓ cup cold water

⅓ cup milk

Extra milk for brushing the tops of the biscuits

Preheat an oven to 450 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Cut in the butter until the pieces of butter are pea-size.

Break the mashed potatoes into chunks and drop them into the flour mixture using a fork to stir them gently. Make a well in the mixture and pour in the beaten egg, water and milk. Use the fork to stir into a loose dough.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead 6 to 8 times, until the dough holds together and is no longer sticky. Pat the dough out until it is about ¾-inch thick, and use a biscuit cutter or drinking glass to cut it into circles.

Place the biscuits onto an ungreased baking sheet and brush the tops with milk. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until the bottoms are golden brown.

Serve with sweet honey butter for maximum enjoyment.

Sweet Honey Butter

Adapted from ourbestbites.com.

1 cup (2 sticks) real butter, at room temperature

¾ cup powdered sugar

⅔ cup honey

Salt

Place the butter in a mixing bowl and beat with the whip attachment of a handheld or stand mixer for 2 to 3 minutes, until light and fluffy. Add the powdered sugar a little at a time and beat for another minute.

Add the honey and continue beating for 1 more minute until smooth and fluffy. Add salt to taste if necessary. Serve at room temperature. Store in the refrigerator.

Julia Ditto can be reached at dittojulia@gmail.com.