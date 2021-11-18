Report: Vandals football coach Paul Petrino won’t return to Idaho in 2022

Sports staff

MOSCOW – Paul Petrino, the longest-tenured football coach in University of Idaho history, will not be returning to the Vandals’ sideline next season, according to a report.

Tubs at the Club, a prominent Vandal fan site, reported Thursday that Petrino and his staff will coach their final game at Idaho on Saturday against Idaho State in Pocatello.

Idaho boosters have raised funds with the intention of buying out the remainder of Petrino’s contract, per the report.

Petrino has been at the Vandals’ helm since 2013. He was hired to rebuild a program that was left in shambles after former coach Robb Akey was fired late in the 2012 season.

Petrino’s Vandals never found consistent success, however.

Idaho has compiled a 33-66 record during his tenure, including a 14-25 mark since 2018, when the Vandals returned to the Big Sky Conference and became the first FBS program to drop to the FCS.

Idaho posted one winning season in nine years under Petrino, a 9-4 campaign in 2016 that concluded with a 61-50 Vandal win over Colorado State at the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise.

Petrino’s contract runs through June 30, 2022 and his base salary is listed at $446,214.40.

Petrino, 54, grew up in Helena, Montana, and played quarterback at Carroll College under his late father, coach Bob Petrino Sr.

He got his coaching start at Carroll before a three-year stint at Idaho from 1992-94. Petrino coached the Vandals’ receivers, running backs and special teams then. Other stops include Utah State, Louisville, Southern Miss, Arkansas, Illinois and the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

The Idaho athletic department did not immediately respond when asked for comment.