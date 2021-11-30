Culinary calendar Dec. 1-8 – Winter Market at the Pavilion, holiday pies and cooking classes

Winter Market at the Pavilion – Do your holiday shopping with a variety of local farmers, food vendors, processors, artisans and hand-crafters. Wednesdays, 3-7 p.m. through Dec. 22. Riverfront Park, Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. (509) 625-6601.

Holiday Pie and Rolls Ordering – Handcrafted pies using fruits from Sunset Orchards in Green Bluff. Flavors include peach, peach huckleberry, apple, caramel apple, cherry, pumpkin, pecan and chocolate pecan. Laminated rolls available by the dozen in original flavor, orange cranberry and garlic parmesan. Cinnamon rolls are available in six packs for Christmas morning. Learn more at blissfulwhisk.com. Available on first-come, first-served basis through Dec. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Blissful Whisk, 1612 N. Barker Road, Suite 101, Spokane Valley. (509) 242-3189.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Zona Blanca, 154 S. Madison St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Cooking Class: Thai Night With Chef Lesa – Learn to make Thai yellow coconut curry with squash and veggies served over jasmine rice; pad kee mao, or drunken noodles, with vegetables, pork and spicy sauce; and Thai crunchy salad with cabbage, fresh vegetables, shredded chicken and peanut sauce dressing. Wednesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

French Cooking Class – Learn to make duck breast niçoise salad, coq au vin, tomato tarts and macaroons. Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Sparkling Night on the River – Sample 24 champagnes and hors d’oeuvres while chatting with local wine experts. Thursday, 5:30 p.m. Ruby River Hotel, 700 N. Division St. $65. (509) 326-5577.

Outdoor European Christmas Market – Featuring antique and vintage items, homemade crafts and gifts, European food trucks, hot spiced mulled wine and cider, hot cocoa, live music and an appearance by Father Christmas. Inspired by Christkindlmarkts in Germany, Austria and other European countries during Advent season. Friday, 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at visitnorthidaho.com. McIntire Family Park, 9830 N. Government Way, Hayden. $7 both days; $5 Friday only.

Fireside Concert Series – Live music with tableside service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Mediterranean-inspired menu was created by chefs Chad White and Caleb Smith. Wine and beer is available. Reservations recommended as walk-in availability is limited. Friday: Michael Vallee. Saturday: Carli Osika. Dec. 10: Craig Catlett. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. (509) 747-3903.

Cooking Class: Xmas Dinner With Chef Patricia – Learn to make escargots et son beurre persillé, baked snails in garlic and parsley butter, accompanied by red cabbage coleslaw with dry fruits and smoked salmon. For the main course, make à gratin of duck confit and sweet potatoes purée flavored with spices and topped with nuts, served with a salad dressed with walnut vinaigrette. For dessert, make samosas and fill phyllo dough with a compotée of dry apricot, pear and apple flavored with citruses and cinnamon. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Friday, 6:30 p.m. Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cucina di Roma (sold out) – Learn to make carbonara, artichoke salad, pork saltimbocca and summer berry zabaglione. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $65. (509) 822-7087.

Wine Class: Joy And Bliss Melt Snow – Sample full, rich and bold wines perfect for enjoying in the increasingly cold weather. Sunday, 2-3 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

Holiday Cocktail Class With Mixologist Renée – Chef Renée will share the history of England’s classic drinks and holiday-perfect recipes with step-by-step instruction. Class includes appetizer, cocktail recipe booklet and three drinks. MondayDec. 6 and Dec. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.