News >  Crime/Public Safety

Woman found dead on downtown Spokane sidewalk identified, cause remains under investigation

UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021

By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The person found dead last week on the sidewalk in the area of Browne Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Spokane has been identified as 30-year-old Emily Ann Mace.

Mace was found a little after 5 p.m. on Oct. 14

Her cause and manner of death remain pending while the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office conducts additional investigations. 

