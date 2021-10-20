Woman found dead on downtown Spokane sidewalk identified, cause remains under investigation
UPDATED: Wed., Oct. 20, 2021
The person found dead last week on the sidewalk in the area of Browne Street and Pacific Avenue in downtown Spokane has been identified as 30-year-old Emily Ann Mace.
Mace was found a little after 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Her cause and manner of death remain pending while the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office conducts additional investigations.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.