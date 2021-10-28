Girls soccer district roundup: Pullman, Shadle park advance in 2A; Deer Park, Freeman in 1A

Roundup of Thursday’s girls soccer district playoff action.

District 8 2A

Pullman 4, Rogers 0: Hannah James scored her 16th goal of the year, the most by a Pullman player since 2012, and the Greyhounds (10-7) eliminated the visiting Pirates (1-16) in a first-round game.

Pullman faces Clarkston in a semifinal on Monday.

Shadle Park 1, East Valley 0: The visiting Highlanders (7-10) eliminated the Knights (5-12) in a first-round game.

Shadle faces West Valley in a semifinal on Monday.

District 7 1A

Deer Park 6, Riverside 0: Brooklyn Dryden scored twice and the Stags (14-1) shut out the visiting Rams (11-7) in a semifinal.

Deer Park hosts Freeman in the district title game on Tuesday. Both teams move on to state.

Carmen Kiewert added one goal and two assists for Deer Park.

Freeman 4, Lakeside 3: The visiting Scotties (12-6) topped the Eagles (10-5) in a semifinal.

Lakeside faces Riverside in the district third-place game on Tuesday. The winner advances to a crossover game on Nov. 6.