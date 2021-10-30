Fast start leads Whitworth to blowout win against Puget Sound 68-14

By Jason Shoot THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Whitworth seemingly stepped off the bus and into the end zone Saturday.

The Pirates scored touchdowns on their first five possessions of the opening quarter, setting the tone early in a 68-14 drubbing of Puget Sound in a Northwest Conference football game in Tacoma.

Quarterback Jaedyn Prewitt passed for 371 yards and four touchdowns to power the Pirates (7-1, 4-1 NWC). The point total was Whitworth’s highest since a 68-30 win over Lewis & Clark on Oct. 12, 2019.

The Pirates scored on their fourth play from scrimmage when Prewitt connected with Matthew Fiesta for a 49-yard touchdown pass.

Following a defensive stand on the goal line, Prewitt found Kanen Ables for an 87-yard pass to set up Solomon Hines’ 10-yard TD scamper for a 14-0 lead with just over 8½ minutes left in the quarter.

The Loggers (0-8, 0-5) halved their deficit with Murdock Rutledge’s 30-yard TD pass to Austin Knight, but the Pirates answered less than 2 minutes later with a 30-yard strike from Prewitt to Hines for a 21-7 advantage.

Jarvis Natividad and Prewitt put the Pirates ahead 28-7 with a 33-yard TD pass, and Isaiah Jones scored on a 15-yard run with 43 seconds left in the quarter for a 35-7 lead.

Prewitt added a 30-yard TD run in the second quarter that extended the margin to 41-7 at halftime.

Whitworth piled up 625 yards of total offense and averaged 9.8 yards per play.

Rutledge was limited to 10-for-30 passing for 148 yards for the Loggers, who generated 335 yards of offense.