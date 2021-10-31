NFL Locals: League-leading receiver Cooper Kupp continues to dominate opposing defenses

By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Opposing defenses have yet to find a way to stop, let alone slow down, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

The former Eastern Washington star had seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams to a 38-22 victory at Houston on Sunday.

His 11-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave L.A. a 31-0 lead.

Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (63), yards (924) and touchdowns (10). Targeted a league-high 90 times, he also tops the league in catches of 20 yards or more (15) and receptions resulting in a first down (41).

New England receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) reeled in four catches for 38 yards in a 27-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) was credited with three tackles and a half-sack in a 19-13 win at Atlanta.

Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa (UI) made three tackles in a 31-7 rout of Jacksonville at home.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) had two tackles and a sack for San Francisco in a 33-22 win at Chicago. Ebukam chased down Bears quarterback Justin Fields for a 14-yard loss on third-and-10 with 5 minutes remaining, forcing a punt with the 49ers clinging to a 30-22 lead.

Philadelphia quarterback Gardner Minshew (WSU) completed 2 of 2 passes for 11 yards and steered the offense to a late field goal in the Eagles’ 44-6 win at Detroit.

Buffalo’s Taiwan Jones (EWU) made one tackle in kickoff coverage in the Bills’ 26-11 home victory against Miami.