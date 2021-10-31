The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 30° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports

NFL Locals: League-leading receiver Cooper Kupp continues to dominate opposing defenses

UPDATED: Sun., Oct. 31, 2021

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston.  (Associated Press)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) makes a catch in front of Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston.  (Associated Press)
By Jason Shoot The Spokesman-Review

Opposing defenses have yet to find a way to stop, let alone slow down, Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

The former Eastern Washington star had seven receptions for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead the Rams to a 38-22 victory at Houston on Sunday.

His 11-yard touchdown catch midway through the third quarter gave L.A. a 31-0 lead.

Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (63), yards (924) and touchdowns (10). Targeted a league-high 90 times, he also tops the league in catches of 20 yards or more (15) and receptions resulting in a first down (41).

New England receiver Kendrick Bourne (EWU) reeled in four catches for 38 yards in a 27-24 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Carolina linebacker Frankie Luvu (WSU) was credited with three tackles and a half-sack in a 19-13 win at Atlanta.

Seattle defensive end Benson Mayowa (UI) made three tackles in a 31-7 rout of Jacksonville at home.

Defensive end Samson Ebukam (EWU) had two tackles and a sack for San Francisco in a 33-22 win at Chicago. Ebukam chased down Bears quarterback Justin Fields for a 14-yard loss on third-and-10 with 5 minutes remaining, forcing a punt with the 49ers clinging to a 30-22 lead.

Philadelphia quarterback Gardner Minshew (WSU) completed 2 of 2 passes for 11 yards and steered the offense to a late field goal in the Eagles’ 44-6 win at Detroit.

Buffalo’s Taiwan Jones (EWU) made one tackle in kickoff coverage in the Bills’ 26-11 home victory against Miami.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.