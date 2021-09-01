Attempted murder warrant issued for woman suspected of Spokane Valley shooting

By Garrett Cabeza The Spokesman-Review

Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives have obtained a first-degree attempted murder warrant for the 31-year-old suspect in a shooting over a driving dispute last week.

Sabrina Heaton has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release. Do not approach Heaton and call 911, the release said.

Heaton allegedly shot a man last Thursday on the 4200 block of North Best Road in Spokane Valley. Detectives located the black Volkswagen convertible Heaton was allegedly driving and identified the second female who arrived with Heaton.

The shooting appears to have started as a dispute over a vehicle that quickly escalated, the release said. Heaton and the victim have only known each other for a short time and the incident was not domestic violence-related.

The victim remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Witnesses or anyone who can help locate Heaton are urged to contact Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives at (509) 477-3223 with any tips or information.