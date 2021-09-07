Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few cited on suspicion of drunken driving

By Greg Mason and Nico Portuondo The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga men’s basketball coach Mark Few is facing a DUI charge after he was pulled over Monday in North Idaho, according to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

Few was stopped around 8 p.m. at North Fourth Street and East Hanley Avenue in Dalton Gardens, according to a police report obtained by The Spokesman-Review through a public records request.

Police wrote that Few was driving erratically and speeding. The vehicle involved, according to the report, was a Cadillac Escalade.

Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and refused to complete field sobriety tests, according to police, but provided breath samples of that showed his blood alcohol level to be .119 and .120. The legal limit is .08.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle, police said.

“We are aware of the report that Coach Few was cited for suspicion of driving under the influence,” Gonzaga Director of Athletics Chris Standiford said in a statement. “While the facts of the situation are still being evaluated, we understand its severity and the legal process that will follow. As a Gonzaga employee, we respect Coach Few’s right to privacy and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Few has coached Gonzaga for 22 seasons, developing the men’s basketball program into a national powerhouse, including a run to the NCAA national championship game last spring. With a 630-125 record, Few’s 83.4 winning percentage is No. 1 all-time at the NCAA Division I or equivalent level for coaches with at least 10 years of experience.