Suspect jailed after Sunday stabbing at downtown housing facility

The man suspected of stabbing another man after an argument at a downtown Spokane housing facility remains in jail.

Police responded to the Marilee housing facility, run by Catholic Charities, on Sunday after reports of a stabbing, according to court documents.

Officers found Marcus Lee sitting in a wheelchair and bleeding from his leg, according to court documents. An inch-long stab wound was visible on Lee’s leg and another wound was visible on his hand, according to court documents. Lee refused to provide any information other than his name and was transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Lee’s girlfriend told police that she was in the shower when she heard Lee arguing with Mitchel Ironcloud. When she came out of the bathroom, she saw Ironcloud attacking Lee with a knife, according to court documents. She intervened and the couple backed out of the room, according to court documents.

The suspect, Ironcloud, called 911 and said he stabbed Lee after Lee threw something at him, according to court documents.

When police arrested Ironcloud in the lobby of the building, he screamed “obscenities” at the officers, according to court documents.

Ironcloud was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault. He remains in Spokane County Jail on a $10,000 bond.