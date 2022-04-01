Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., April 1, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Cameron G. Scolavino-Inama and Holly A. Pezzi, both of Spokane.
Daniel A. Dorofeyev, of Gresham, Oregon and Anna A. Kudrya, of Spokane.
Abolore A. Adegun and Melissa Y. Williams, both of Spokane.
Christian E. Gadea and Chais R. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. William J. Bramer, foreclosure.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lisa Boyette, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Taylor M. Jones, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ramandeep Kaur, money claimed owed.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sara N. Williams, money claimed owed.
Daniela Roller v. Curtis J. Kincaid, complaint for damages.
Bethany J. Richards v. Johnson and Johnson, et al., wrongful death.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Ransier, Merry L. and Charles A.
Dashiell, Scott G. and Genesis A.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michelle D. Szambelan
Marrisa G. Alvarez-Iniguez, 24; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless vehicular assault.
Judge Michael P. Price
Jacob D. Gillam, 21; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
David P. Huff, 49; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.
Michael J. Saunders, 32; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.
Devon J. King, 24; $1,850 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.
Justin B. Eldred, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Jerry L. Boully, 41; 12.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Cephas D. Alcayde, 18; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Skyla Stamsos, Spokane Valley; debts of $112,907.
Doris E. Lapinski, Spokane; debts of $132,788.
Ashley N. Page, Spokane; debts of $9,728.
Tess A. Cuilty, Spokane; debts of $247,377.
William L. and Trina M. Fogleman, Sprague; debts of $25,888.
Kami G. Newcomb, Spokane; debts of $9,934.
Brady J. Williams, Colville; debts of $36,917.
Billie J. Chuck, Soap Lake; debts of $15,518.
Douglas B. Baird, Spokane; debts of $71,175.
Duane W. and Eileen E. King, Ephrata; debts of $51,050.
Carol J. Briggs, Spokane; debts of $18,866.
William W. and Paula R. Evans, Spokane; debts of $36,232.
Jesse J. Briet, Spokane; debts of $70,645.
Wage-earner petitions
Thomas E. Andrews, Spokane Valley; debts of $371,097.
Anthony C. Gaudino and Soupharhone K. Phommahaxay, Colville; debts of $102,802.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck
Ashley M. Hobbs-Kendrick, 30; 16 days in jail, theft.
Judge Patrick T. Johnson
Ann M. Adolph, 54; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Ratu I. N. Vakaloloma, 36; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.
Dustin J. Williams, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
