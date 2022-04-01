Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron G. Scolavino-Inama and Holly A. Pezzi, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Dorofeyev, of Gresham, Oregon and Anna A. Kudrya, of Spokane.

Abolore A. Adegun and Melissa Y. Williams, both of Spokane.

Christian E. Gadea and Chais R. Anderson, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

PennyMac Loan Services LLC v. William J. Bramer, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Lisa Boyette, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Taylor M. Jones, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Ramandeep Kaur, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Sara N. Williams, money claimed owed.

Daniela Roller v. Curtis J. Kincaid, complaint for damages.

Bethany J. Richards v. Johnson and Johnson, et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ransier, Merry L. and Charles A.

Dashiell, Scott G. and Genesis A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Marrisa G. Alvarez-Iniguez, 24; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle and reckless vehicular assault.

Judge Michael P. Price

Jacob D. Gillam, 21; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

David P. Huff, 49; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Michael J. Saunders, 32; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Devon J. King, 24; $1,850 in restitution, one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Justin B. Eldred, 31; nine months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jerry L. Boully, 41; 12.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Cephas D. Alcayde, 18; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Skyla Stamsos, Spokane Valley; debts of $112,907.

Doris E. Lapinski, Spokane; debts of $132,788.

Ashley N. Page, Spokane; debts of $9,728.

Tess A. Cuilty, Spokane; debts of $247,377.

William L. and Trina M. Fogleman, Sprague; debts of $25,888.

Kami G. Newcomb, Spokane; debts of $9,934.

Brady J. Williams, Colville; debts of $36,917.

Billie J. Chuck, Soap Lake; debts of $15,518.

Douglas B. Baird, Spokane; debts of $71,175.

Duane W. and Eileen E. King, Ephrata; debts of $51,050.

Carol J. Briggs, Spokane; debts of $18,866.

William W. and Paula R. Evans, Spokane; debts of $36,232.

Jesse J. Briet, Spokane; debts of $70,645.

Wage-earner petitions

Thomas E. Andrews, Spokane Valley; debts of $371,097.

Anthony C. Gaudino and Soupharhone K. Phommahaxay, Colville; debts of $102,802.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ashley M. Hobbs-Kendrick, 30; 16 days in jail, theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Ann M. Adolph, 54; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Ratu I. N. Vakaloloma, 36; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Dustin J. Williams, 29; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.