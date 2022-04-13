Austin Kitchen continues strong starting string, Spokane Indians top Eugene on the road

Austin Kitchen continued a string of strong starting appearances and the Spokane Indians beat the Eugene Emeralds 5-2 in the first of a six-game Northwest League series at PK Park on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s scheduled series opener was rained out. The game in scheduled to be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader.

Kitchen allowed two earned runs on six hits with no walks and five strikeouts over five innings for the Indians (2-2). In four games, Spokane starters have allowed a total of six earned runs.

The Indians got on the board first in the second inning. They loaded the bases on a single, double and hit by pitch and with two down, Zac Veen drew a walk to force in a run.

Eugene (0-3) took a 2-1 lead in the bottom half of the third on a two-run homer by Jimmy Glowenke.

Spokane got two back in the sixth. Grant Lavigne led off the frame with a double, went to third on a groundout and scored on another grounder.

With two down, Julio Carreras reached on a throwing error by third baseman Casey Schmitt, which allowed Carreras to go to third. Reliever Ty Weber uncorked a wild pitch and Carreras scampered home.

The Indians picked up an insurance run in the seventh. Bladimir Restituyo (3 for 4, .545) led off with a single and went to third on a single by Eddy Diaz. Diaz stole second, then Restituyo came in on a sacrifice fly by Drew Romo.

Diaz stole two bases, giving him five in the team’s first four games. The Indians swiped five in the game.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:35 p.m.

Around the league

Vancouver 3, Tri-City 0: Chad Dallas struck out eight over five innings and the visiting Canadians (3-2) blanked the Dust Devils (4-1). Zach Britton went 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the C’s.

Hillsboro 8, Everett 2: Caleb Roberts went 2 for 5 with double and an RBI and the Hops (2-3) topped the AquaSox (2-2). Mariners shortstop prospect Noelvi Marte went 1 for 4 with an RBI for Everett.