Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vaughn R. E. Cowen and Marissa M. Redmond, both of Spokane.

George M. Brown and Rachel M. Koestner, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher R. Joslyn and Ayla M. Hackett, both of Spokane.

Austin L. Hardin and Hannah R. Kukuk-Bowden, both of Spokane.

Caleb A. Watson and Taneile M. Wagner, both of Spokane.

Izaiah M. DeJong and Miranda M. Reed, both of Spokane.

Dennin M. Gaddy and Molly L. Kovac, both of Spokane.

Austin A. Allen and Shea A. Lemen, both of Spokane.

Matthew J. Cozza and Emily R. Ganz, both of Spokane.

Jerimiah A. Stubblefield and Angela K. A. Ramirez, both of Spokane.

Conrado P. Gonzales, of Coeur d’Alene, and Camala R. Prosser, of Deer Park.

Jarrett D. Kuhn and Hannelore V. Hammel, both of Cheney.

Dominic B. Diluzio and Chelsea L. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Schuyler P. Rydholm and Aspyn S. Butzler, both of Spokane.

Viktor J. Dzelzs and Samantha K. Lundell, both of Spokane.

John R. Becker, of Spokane, and Halle A. Schmitt, of Athol.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Sharon Perry v. Rick W. Hale, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Elwin L. Snyder, money claimed owed.

BMO Harris Bank NA v. Douglas C. Eggleston, money claimed owed.

Daimler Truck Financial Services USA LLC v. KC Expediters LLC, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Shannon D. Deuel, money claimed owed.

Well Fargo Bank NA v. Joshua W. Carter, money claimed owed.

Safeco Insurance Company of America v. Michael J. McLeod, complaint for declaratory relief to disqualify appraiser.

Lyle Click v. Shangdong Guofeng Rubber Plastic Co. LTD, et al., complaint for damages for personal injuries.

Liam Ringwood v. C & S Enterprises Partnership, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Howerton, Adam D. and Savannah N.

Pugh, Melody L. and Steven L.

Eccles, Tina M. and Duane P.

Humphries, Sarah A. and Green, Billy J.

Armstrong, Joanne M. and Jason E.

Emswiler, Rilee E. and Dylan P.

Hansen, Patricia A. and Lyle R.

Marriages decreed invalid

Alvarez, Lance and Wallace, Amanda

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Robert E. Evans, 39; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, third-degree malicious mischief, first-degree possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and first-degree trafficking in stolen property.

Steven J. Clifton, 32; 14 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kevin Luther, 31; 43 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to felony physical control of a vehicle while under the influence.

Shaun F. Housman, also known as Shaun F. Hanson, 37; 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Sequoia K. Woods, 22; 170 days in jail with credit given for 170 days served, 24 months in a treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to first-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and making or possessing a motor vehicle theft tool.

Ronald N. Guyton, 53; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Oscar Iverson, 47; 12 months in a prison-based alternative, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Michael A. Summerall, 29; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of violation of order and criminal mischief.

Dustin J. M. Edens, 27; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and third-degree theft.

Joel T. Anyan, 34; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two count of first-degree theft and two counts of third-degree assault.

Marcus A. Glaser, 47; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Nicholas E. Barnes, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief.

Shelby D. Pearson, 38; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Anthony P. Statton, 20; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Ronald J. Zielke, 32; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Serafin Moran-Santiago, 44; 13 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree rape of a child.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Chad V. Corrigan, 39; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Lowell A. Jones, 72; 186 days in jail with 180 days converted to electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Brandon R. Berk, 25; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Vivien C. Britton, 63; $990.50 fine, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jennifer L. Carter, 43; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

McLean J. Fagerness, 24; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Ashley N. Frost, 33; one day in jail, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ryan L. Greer, 28; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Leonid V. Susin, 25; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.