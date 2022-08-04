Williams Lake remains a “very active fire” as crews work toward containment

These areas are under a level-3 evacuation order as a result of the Williams Lake fire. (Courtesy of Spokane County Fire District 3)

Evacuation orders around the Williams Lake fire remained in place on Thursday morning as fire crews worked overnight.

The fire is estimated to have burned 1200-1500 acres as of midday Thursday, but could be as large as 3,000 acres. Department of Natural Resources spokesman Eric Keller said it is hard to get an accurate estimate due to smoke conditions and rocky terrain making it difficult to establish the fire’s perimeter.

About 40 residences were under Level 3 evacuation orders and about 100 structures were threatened last night. That number had not changed by Thursday morning.

No primary structures have been lost, but two outbuildings were burned Wednesday. Those structures may have been chicken coops, shops or sheds, Keller said.

More than 200 firefighters from local and statewide agencies are actively fighting the blaze, with support from four aircrafts. Keller said more firefighters and resources are trickling in from agencies as far as Seattle, Cowlitz County and Stevens County.

Wind conditions improved Wednesday evening but the wind picked back up Thursday morning, Keller said.

Jared Helms, a fire spokesman at the fire from Spokane County Fire District 4, said local agencies from fire districts around Spokane County worked through the night to suppress the fire before statewide resources arrived this morning. Local firefighters spent more than 18 hours Wednesday combatting the blaze and evacuating nearby residences.

The areas burned and threatened are primarily grazing lands for livestock and wetland conservation areas like the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge, Helms said. The fire is burning ponderosa pine, and grasses that grew up to four feet tall this year due to the abnormally wet spring.

Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said in a press conference Wednesday night the tall grasses, windy conditions and rocky terrain have made it challenging to combat the blaze.

“In 28 years of fighting fire, I’ve never seen them like this, and so it’s really proved to be challenging for firefighters on the ground,” Rohrbach said of the grass.

The American Red Cross and the County Department of Emergency Management have established Cheney High School as an evacuation shelter, and Helms said four evacuees spent the night there last night before departing this morning.

The Cheney Rodeo grounds are open for large animal evacuations and 11 horses are currently housed there. Rick Edwards, a member of the Cheney Events Association said they arrived late last night from a property on Cheney Spangle Road, near the fire’s perimeter. He said more may be on the way as the day goes on.

“We usually get a call from folks looking for somewhere to house their animals when fires break out,” Edwards said. “We’ve had all sorts come through in the past: sheep, a couple goats and even some rabbits one time.”

The Williams Lake Fire is larger than others that tore through the area in years past, but is threatening less primary structures, Helms said. In 2020, the Badger Lake Fire burned 244 acres and required a response from fire crews across the state. In 2021, the Andrus Road Fire burned between 250-300 acres and put more than 200 structures at risk.

This report will be updated.