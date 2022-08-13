Big second inning leads Spokane Indians by Hops

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Spokane ended a monthlong stretch of baseball the way it began – with a one-inning eruption at the plate.

The Indians plated five runs in the top of the second inning and rolled to a 9-4 over Hillsboro in a Northwest League game.

Spokane has won four of five games against the Hops in the series, which concludes Sunday.

Eddy Diaz tripled with one out in the second to drive in Ronaiker Palma for a 1-0 lead. A walk and a batter hit by a pitch loaded the bases, and Diaz scored on a wild pitch. Bladimir Restituyo capped the outburst with a three-run homer to left-center field for a 5-0 cushion.

It marked the first time Spokane had scored at least five runs in an inning since July 13, when the Indians rallied with eight runs in the ninth inning to beat Eugene 9-5.

Spokane’s Drew Romo hit a run-scoring triple in the fourth, and Braiden Ward scored on a wild pitch in the sixth for a 7-3 lead. Romo scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to provide the final margin.

Spokane pulled 1½ games ahead of Vancouver for second place in the season standings. The two teams are vying to play first-place Eugene in the playoffs in a best-of-five championship series.