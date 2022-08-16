Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cesar J. G. Aguilera and Reedah J. Guerrero Aguon, both of Spokane Valley.

Gregory A. Sandaker and Stephanie N. Williams, both of Post Falls.

Patrick M. Hooton and Blair M. Westerman, both of Spokane.

Mitchell G. Vail and Brooke D. Duclos, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas J. Hansen and Aimee R. Calladine, both of Spokane.

Patrick D. Purviance, of Bellingham, and Evarosa T. Perry, of Cheney.

Weston C. Hill and Michaela N. Leckner, both of Spokane.

Jonathon K. Howson, of Airway Heights, and Nicole V. L. Hutton, of Cheney.

Myah V. A. Sever, of Spokane, and Brianna S. Nelms, of Spokane Valley.

Jacob A. Calhoun and Danielle B. Darville, both of Newman Lake.

Conner E. Lindren and Annie E. Gibson, both of East Wenatchee.

Caiden T. Berendes and Jasmain L. Waddell, both of Spokane Valley.

Adam J. Gaulke and Kendra A. Sherrill, both of Seattle.

Kody G. Kartak and Shelby M. Mahal, both of Spokane Valley.

Shawn D. Smith and Tammy S. Smith, both of Spokane.

Sumit Sharma, of Burnaby, Canada, and Rubjoyt Singh, of Spokane.

Jacob A. Wilson and Emily R. Languell Gaier, both of Spokane.

Winston M. Brooks and Caitlin J. Malich, both of Cheney.

Zackary R. Stanford, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Hannah E. Majeske, of Smithville, Mo.

Gabrielle A. Satola, of Colbert, and Jefferis A. Gray, of Los Angeles.

Joshua M. Ritchey and Victoria C. Aybar, both of Spokane.

Jason M. White and Jennifer A. Malone, both of Spokane.

Mourad A. Dour and Taylor N. Swegle, both of Spokane.

Eli A. Pollock and Marissa N. Woods, both of Spokane.

Laurie A. Kaario and Michelann Castleman, both of Mica.

Joshua R. Whitaker and Rachel I. Murphy, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Patricia Bosley, restitution of premises.

M T Management Inc. v. Jared Bullard, restitution of premises.

12423 Mansfield Spokane LLC v. Amanda Erickson, restitution of premises.

John Montgomery v. Lynn M. Yarnell, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

iRE LLC v. Erica R. Frye, restitution of premises.

Goodale & Barbieri Co. v. Mackenzie Fogelson, restitution of premises.

Shanna B. Porter v. Daniel J. Jensen, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Benyam Asefa v. Ashley Juarez, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Rebecca N. Newberg v. Half Moon Construction & Leasing Inc., seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Harding Smith v. Andrew Reiner, property damages.

Candice Fertterer v. Connell Oil Inc., class action complaint for damages, injunctive relief and declaratory relief.

Fernando and Christi Ortiz v. HOC LLC and Western Surety Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Harris, Valentina I. and Samuel C.

Phillips, Crissa J. and Matthew L.

Paulus, Kristy L. and Thomas E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Marla J. Scott, also known as Marla J. Twin Scott, 53; $5,809 in restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Christopher M. Sandaine, also known as Christophe M. Sandaine, 41; $500 in restitution, two months in jail with credit given for 48 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Stephen B. Harris, Jr., 51; 68 days in jail with credit given for 68 days served, 24 months in treatment-based alternative program, after pleading guilty to residential burglary with domestic violence and violation of order.

Tayler K. Kyzar, 25; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Angello G. Stepak, 35; 29 days in jail with credit given for 29 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

John H. Iles, 67; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Patrick L. Hammer, 26; 37 days in jail with credit given for 37 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Jerrica R. Martin, 28; 35 days in jail with credit given for 35 days served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Seyvaughn T. Atoigue, 23; four days in jail converted to one day of community service, fourth-degree assault.

Devon P. Boeving, 29; 17 days in jail, theft.

Joshua A. Bradley-Vaughn, 36; 14 days in jail, malicious mischief and obstructing an officer.

Alicia J. Clark, 32; 11 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Brandon R. Malet, 32; 41 days in jail, two counts of no-contact order violation.

Michael R. Nelson, 33; 26 days in jail, theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Todd A. Pendell, 56; 90 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Joseph E. Rowley, 42; 180 days in jail converted to 102 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Clay A. Stanford, 31; 18 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Richard T. Stanley, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Joseph D. Vincent, 33; 30 days in jail, false statement.

Andrew L. Wilt, 30; one day in jail, reckless driving.