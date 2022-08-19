‘The true cost of evil:’ Freeman High School shooter sentenced to 40 years in prison

Caleb Sharpe, the Freeman High School shooter, speaks in court for the first time since shooting up his high school in 2017 Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 during his two-week sentencing hearing. In his statement, Sharpe apologized several times for his crimes. (Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review)

Freeman school shooter Caleb Sharpe was sentenced to spend at least 40 years in prison Friday.

Along with serving 40 years, Sharpe will have to go before a sentencing review board prior to his release, Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price ruled. The board will evaluate Sharpe’s likelihood to reoffend and his level of rehabilitation.

A heavy silence hung in the air as the surveillance video of the Freeman High School shooting played in a Spokane County courtroom Friday morning, ahead of the shooter’s expected afternoon sentencing.

Seated in the front row of the courtroom, Ami Strahan determinedly watched the screen as her son, Sam Strahan, followed Caleb Sharpe, carrying a rifle, down the second-floor hallway at Freeman.

She covered her face, as her son collapsed to the ground, dead after Sharpe shot him twice.

Sharpe didn’t react to the video while his parents, seated behind him closed their eyes.

On Sept. 13, 2017, Sharpe brought multiple weapons to school and opened fire on his classmates, killing Strahan, injuring three girls, and terrorizing dozens of others. Sharpe, now 20, earlier this year pleaded guilty to aggravated murder, three counts of attempted murder and one count of assault .

On Friday morning, Sharpe apologized publicly for the first time.

“There’s only really one thing that I can say,” Sharpe said. “And that is, that I am sorry.”

He apologized to Strahan, the girls he shot, and the entire community.

“That day showed me the true cost of evil. Everything that this community had to pay, my own family had to pay,” Sharpe said. “From that point on and now, evil has no place in my heart.”

He can never repay his wrongs or do enough penance, Sharpe said. Now, he prays for forgiveness, Sharpe added.

As he spoke, Ami Strahan cried, comforted by her daughter, Emily.

Strahan along with the three girls who were injured and dozens of community members asked Price to hand down the maximum sentence allowed by law, nearly 46 years to life in prison.

Brooke Foley, Sharpe’s public defender, argued Friday morning that because of his age and immaturity at the time of the shooting, Sharpe should be considered a youthful offender, giving Price the discretion to sentence him below the standard range. Foley asked for a 20-year fixed sentence.

The law in Washington is clear that juveniles’ brains are immature, making them less “culpable” for their crimes, Foley argued. Sharpe should have the chance to live a meaningful life after his incarceration and experience key milestones like voting, building a career, marriage and raising a family.

The law also states that the sentence should focus on rehabilitation not retribution, Foley argued.

“His prospects for change and rehabilitation are strong,” Foley said of Sharpe.

“Justice is following the law, despite demands for blood,” Foley said.

Deputy Prosecutor Sharon Hedlund agreed Sharpe was a youthful offender and that his sentence should be below the standard range, but urged Price to settle on a sentence that would ensure community safety. Hedlund argued a 35-year sentence would be more appropriate, along with the review board requirement.

“We saw a demonstration of the worst of human nature and the best of human nature,” Hedlund said of the day of the shooting, calling Sam Strahan heroic for being the only person to confront Sharpe in an attempt to to prevent the shooting .

She noted that Sharpe has continued concerning behavior that mental health experts for both the defense and prosecution agree upon.

“His obsessive and compulsive tendencies were and are an issue,” Hedlund said.

She argued the community needs assurances that Sharpe will receive treatment and won’t be released until he’s ready to re-enter society, something the sentencing review board could provide.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michael Price will sentence Sharpe Friday afternoon.

This story is developing and will be updated.