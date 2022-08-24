A Grip on Sports: Today we try to fill some gaps and patch holes in the local sports coverage

A GRIP ON SPORTS • In honor of our visit to the dentist this morning, we will spend the time today filling a few cavities. Not like we have any, but the local sports scene does.

•••••••

• There will be some gaps in the Pac-12, certainly. And the media deal it operates under lacks teeth. Will the conference’s problems continue to get worse?

Depends on the options available for its members. If commissioner George Kliavkoff is able to patch together a new contract that contains just enough gold, then no one need leave. That may or may not include a new member or two that adds some value without taking too big a bite from the apple.

If that doesn’t happen, though, then there are options for most schools. Does the local Pac-12 member fit into that “most” category? It’s the $35 million question, isn’t it?

• Speaking of the Cougars, and we were, their football opener against Idaho is less than two weeks away. The Vandals, under first-year coach Jason Eck, shouldn’t pose a threat, at least as far as the outcome is concerned, but those of us with long memories know the penalty for overlooking a Big Sky school on opening day.

We will anyway. The next Saturday WSU will play in Wisconsin. Camp Randall Stadium is one of those unique college experiences. Noise, old-fashioned pregame parade, “Jump” to start the fourth quarter. The Badgers and their run-you-over style. Big Ten smash-mouth football at its finest.

It was where our college football coverage experience began, as Bill Doba took his final Cougar team into Madison back in 2007. The pregame was overpowering, as we wandered around among the Badger fans, tried the local fare near the stadium and watched as the students took advantage of a warm September day. Then we did our job as a documentarian as the Badgers themselves overpowered the Cougars 42-21.

This year’s second week showdown – a mid-day broadcast on Fox – will be the true opener for Washington State, in the sense of getting a take on how good the Cougars will be.

• We’re guessing Lenny Dawson played in Camp Randall back when he was a Purdue Boilermaker in the 1950s. But that’s not what we remember about him. Nope.

There is that iconic picture of a beat-up Dawson drinking a soft drink and smoking a cigarette in the locker room at halftime of the first Super Bowl as the Packers made his day miserable. The NFL Films of the fourth Super Bowl, with him standing on the sidelines with Hank Stram as Dawson’s Kansas City Chiefs surgically dismantled the Vikings. His time as an color commentator with NBC and, even more so, his time as an analyst with HBO on the groundbreaking “Inside the NFL” show.

Dawson, who died today at age 87, was like John Madden in that way. Though their personalities were the polar opposites, they both were really good on the field but even better describing the action. Both are in the game’s Hall of Fame for each aspect of their football-related career.

• Who is best at their job among the Washington State football players? Is it quarterback Cameron Ward? Pass rusher Ron Stone Jr.? A receiver or a defensive back? Sorry, probably not any of those folks.

It is kicker Dean Janikowski. Who else can say they have failed at their job only once since the Cougars began practicing early in the month? The redshirt sophomore has been so accurate and so predictable, he may be the WSU player with the best chance of making an All-American squad. He was already chosen as the Pac-12’s best in the preseason media poll. And he’s shown all camp he’s even better than he was last season, when he was 14-of-17 kicking and was first-team all-conference.

He’s a weapon. A consistent weapon from inside 50 yards. And it will be fun to see how often he caps a Cougar drive with points this season.

•••

WSU: Guess what? Colton Clark’s story this morning focuses on Janikowski and his punting mate, Nick Haberer. But it also includes a look at the totality of the special teams. … Jon Wilner has another look at the future in this story on the S-R website. … The Air Raid is still living in Pullman, though it is a different version of that once-revolutionary offense. … The basketball team’s game with UNLV will be part of something called the Las Vegas Clash. The other game will pit Indiana and Arizona. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college football, Washington has officially decided on its starting quarterback. To no one’s surprise it is transfer Michael Penix Jr. … Before we delve into the news from Oregon and Oregon State’s practices, we want to share Wilner’s prediction on the records of each in the Mercury News. He sees the Beavers headed to a bowl after a loss to Oregon, who he has finishing 9-3. And yes, we have practice stories. … One area in which Colorado has a lot of experience is linebacker. … Utah has been a solid program since the day Kyle Whittingham joined the staff. … When UCLA practices, referees join the action. … The Arizona State secondary has a hole to fill. … The No. 1 jersey is important at Arizona. … In basketball news, Oregon is playing internationally in Canada. Oregon State is playing in Italy. Advantage, Beavers. … Arizona State has finished its nonconference schedule.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State added to its defensive back corps. … Montana announced its TV schedule. … Two former Northern Colorado coaches died recently. … Idaho State is opening announcer Jerry Miller’s final season against UNLV. … Northern Arizona decided on a starting quarterback.

Indians: Losing is not an option for Spokane right now. Not if the Indians want to make the postseason series. But lose they did last night in Everett, 5-4, and they lost ground in the playoff race. Dave Nichols has more.

Skateboarding: Not sure, but this is probably the first time we’ve had a skateboarding section. Connor Vanderweyst has this story on Nathan Vitale, a professional who grew up in Spokane, graduated Shadle Park High and now makes his way around the world on his board.

Mariners: Sure, you can’t buy wins in bulk at Costco (though bringing home a flower bouquet is always a win around here), but the M’s could sure use a super-sized homestand. They started well Tuesday night with a 4-2 victory over the up-for-sale Washington Nationals. … The M’s hit two home runs. Mitch Haniger and Eugenio Suarez delivered them. Both have been on hot streaks. … There is another major league team for sale. The Angels’ Arte Moreno announced yesterday he would entertain offers.

Seahawks: There are a lot of former high draft picks, including Michael Jackson, battling for roster spots. … Jake Curhan’s versatility gives the Hawks more options. … DK Metcalf likes working with his coach. … COVID-19 threw a wrench in Seattle’s quarterback-decision timeline.

Kraken: There is a surge in Finnish talent. The Kraken are tapping in.

Sounders: Seattle’s playoff push just lot even more power. Midfielder Cristian Roldan is out 4-to-6 weeks after undergoing groin surgery. That’s not good.

•••

• A weird fact about our life. Throughout the years, many of my best friends have been dentists. For a guy with a mouthful of filings and fake teeth – we didn’t like brushing or our dentist when we were young – it’s a bit surprising. Then again, one of my dad’s best friends was the aforementioned dentist, a guy who we felt was just a little bit gentler than the Marquis de Sade. And we avoided like the measles. Funny how life throws you curve balls. Until later …