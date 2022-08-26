Spokane Indians shut down by Everett starter Logan Rinehart in 6-4 loss

From staff reports

Everett starting pitcher Logan Rinehart shut down the Spokane Indians’ offense with six strong innings and AquaSox beat the visiting Indians 6-4 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field in Everett on Friday.

The teams have split the first four of the six-game series.

The Indians fell to 26-25, 61/2 games behind Eugene in the second-half standings and 11/2 games behind Vancouver in the overall season record playoff tiebreaker.

Hunter Goodman went 3 for 5 with a three-run homer for Spokane, his 11th in High-A and 33rd overall this season.

Goodman has homered in three straight games and eight of his past nine games.

Rinehart (2-2) allowed one run over six innings on five hits and four walks with seven strikeouts.

Six Everett players drove in runs, including James Parker and Ty Duvall, who tripled and doubled in consecutive at-bats in a three-run third inning off Indians starter Andrew Quezada.

Quezada (9-2) finished just three innings. He allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

The Indians trailed 6-1 entering the ninth. Bladimir Restituyo and Eddy Diaz (3 for 5) hit back-to-back one-out singles, then Drew Romo hit into a force play for the second out.

That brought up Goodman, who homered to right-center to give the Indians life.

Colin Simpson followed with a base hit, but Mateo Gil bounced out to second against Tim Elliott to halt the rally.

The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.