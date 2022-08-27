Seventh-inning homers lift AquaSox past Indians
Aug. 27, 2022 Updated Sat., Aug. 27, 2022 at 9:31 p.m.
From staff reports
EVERETT – All of Case Williams’ good work was undone with one inning.
Spokane’s starting pitcher cruised through the first six innings before Everett’s Dariel Gomez and James Parker each belted homers in the seventh to rally the AquaSox to a 3-2 win in a Northwest League game Saturday night.
Gomez’s two-run shot evened the score at 2, and Parker hit a solo homer two batters later to give Everett the lead for good.
Williams struck out nine and allowed four hits in seven innings.
Spokane’s Eddy Diaz singled and walked twice, leading to four stolen bases, including a steal of home in the sixth for a 2-0 lead.
