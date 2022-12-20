Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ulysses I. Wario and Reyna D. Flores, both of Boston.

John D. Zimmerman, of Spokane and Tiffany K. Mackin, of Spokane Valley.

Randy L. Lemons and Madeline T. Daniels, both of Spokane.

James A. Whanger and Christy L. Heston, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Watson Management Co. v. John Doe, restitution of premises.

Tayler M. Lehmbecker v. Shadra Ferguson, seeking quiet title.

Fr. Bach Housing IV LLC v. Daniel S. Kelly, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Rusty Shores, restitution of premises.

Bruck Enterprises LLC v. Carmen C. Hall, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Amanda R. Denney, money claimed owed.

Safeco Insurance Company of Illinois v. Elizabeth Pikula, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

American Capital Realty Group v. Tiffany Portrey, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Company v. Deontrey Potter, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Anna Friedlander, restitution of premises.

Nukey Realty and Property Management LLC v. Josie Erickson, restitution of premises.

PSP Adams Square LLC v. Brandon Lange, restitution of premises.

Cedar Forest Estates LLC v. Lisa Ihinger, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management v. Sierra Harris, restitution of premises.

Elmer Anderson v. Affordable Dentures Dental Laboratories LLC, medical malpractice.

5th and Wash Apartments LLC v. Victoria Ferrell, restitution of premises.

Estate of Da Mon Higbee v. Mulitcare Health Systems, medical malpractice.

Associated Industries Management Services, Inc. v. Executech Utah, LLC, complaint.

Kevin Corkery and Elizabeth Sanderson v. Glen Willow Association, complaint for declaratory judgement.

Edward A. Bell v. Debbra Halstead, complaint for fraud; breach of contract and conversion.

Daniel Epley v. Michael and Ellise Landers, complaint for negligence.

Jesse R. Smith v. Camp Automotive, Inc., et al., complaint for damages.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Fred D. Woods, 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of no contact order.

Clydell J. Coleman, Jr., also known as Clyde J. Coleman, 34; 15 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Walker G. Morgan, 28; 56 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Kamilah J. Jackson, 33; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to three counts of money laundering.

Kaelin M. Castor, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation.

William W. Wagnon, 40; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Jorge A. Sanchez, 29; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree attempted identity theft.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jamie L. Petersen, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ignacio Cobos, 57; 43 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Michael P. Price

Barclay D. Bennett, 46; 132 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Pavel V. Altukhov, 35; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Douglas R. Arnett, 44; three days in jail converted to three days of DOC work crew, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Leviticus W. Carrillo, 34; $990 fine, three days in jail, reckless driving.

Emson J. Eukenio, 25; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Edward T.J. Kirk, 31; 18 days in jail, theft.

Keith A. Kutchins, 65; $750 fine, reckless driving.

Jennifer A. Lane, 43; 180 days in jail converted to 111 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Rashad McGuffey, 23; two days in jail converted to two days of work crew, driver duty damage only hit/run.

David M. Bullard, 54; 160 days in jail, first-degree trespassing.

Colton J. Nordlund, 32; 18 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Charles E. Romano, 29; nine days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua W. Tyvan, 34; five days in jail, pedestrian interference.