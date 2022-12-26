Spokane Fire Department urges property owners to check their pipes as deep freeze comes to an end

The Spokane Fire Department is urging property owners to check their pipes after responding to dozens of calls over the holiday weekend of damaged water infrastructure.

Firefighters responded to more than 60 calls of damaged pipes or broken sprinklers over the weekend, according to a news release Monday. The department urged people who have been out of the office over the holidays to check offices, shops and warehouses for standing water.

Those who find a burst pipe are asked not to call 911 unless it is a life-threatening emergency. Instead, take these steps:

Turn on faucets to drain water.

Use towels to mop up any standing water.

Renters should call a landlord or property manager.

Home and property owners should try to find the source of the break, then contact a licensed plumber.

Let your neighbors know you’ve experienced water damage.

Take photos of the damage and call the insurance company.

Temperatures on Monday were expected to top out at 40 degrees in the Spokane metro area, after weeks of below-average temperatures including arctic cold. Rain and snow are expected every day this week, with a potential for some localized flooding in urban areas and in creeks and streams on the Palouse.

On Monday afternoon the National Weather Service in Spokane issued a flood advisory that is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for all or parts of Spokane, Whitman, Garfield and Asotin counties in Washington and Kootenai, Benewah, Latah, Lewis, Nez Perce and Shoshone counties in Idaho.

The city of Spokane also issued a call Monday for residents to clear storm drains to assist melting snow in reaching underground pipes.

Motorists who see standing water should not attempt to drive through it. Report pooling to the city by calling (509) 625-7900.

Street crews will be de-icing and sanding main arterials, hills and problem areas this week, the city said in a Monday news release.