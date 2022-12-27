Washington records
Tue., Dec. 27, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Jabe G. Plasencia and Mirian D. J. Diaz, both of Spokane.
Richard A. Gonzalez and Nichole G. Fisher, both of Newport.
Alexander N. Farnsworth, of Mead, and Chloe C. Maxim, of Priest River.
Devon J. Lang and Danielle M. Howard, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Community Restoration LLC v. James S. Mann, restitution of premises.
Jana Worthington Cons. Of Estate of Olene M. Evenmo v. Esther Larson, restitution of premises.
Dinwiddle Construction Inc. v. Curtis Golden, seeking quiet title.
American Family Insurance Co. v. Keith K. Phothavongsa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.
Mr. Construction and Landscaping LLC v. SimmsMcMann, LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract; unjust enrichment; claim against bond.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Brumbaugh, Morgan D. and Chase
Beserra, Jessie M. and Christina L. I.
Huettl, Jonathan W. and Lisa M.
Rothmund, Windy L. and Charles J.
Carpenter, Tangie A. and George, Monte A.
Tunney, Ashley B. and Michael P.
Newman, Angela and William W. Jr.
Barela, Myra L. and Darius J.
Anderson, Jonathan C. and Spafford, Tammy
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Loran T. Bacon, Jr., 24; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.
Eric J. Petrin, 47; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Alexis R. Wendling, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Andres Enriquez, 49; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and violation of order.
Judge Tony Hazel
John T. Barry, 53; $3,000 in restitution, 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Katelynn A. Carper, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.
Anthony W. Newkirk, 29; 83 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.
