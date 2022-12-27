Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jabe G. Plasencia and Mirian D. J. Diaz, both of Spokane.

Richard A. Gonzalez and Nichole G. Fisher, both of Newport.

Alexander N. Farnsworth, of Mead, and Chloe C. Maxim, of Priest River.

Devon J. Lang and Danielle M. Howard, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Community Restoration LLC v. James S. Mann, restitution of premises.

Jana Worthington Cons. Of Estate of Olene M. Evenmo v. Esther Larson, restitution of premises.

Dinwiddle Construction Inc. v. Curtis Golden, seeking quiet title.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Keith K. Phothavongsa, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Mr. Construction and Landscaping LLC v. SimmsMcMann, LLC, et al., complaint for breach of contract; unjust enrichment; claim against bond.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Brumbaugh, Morgan D. and Chase

Beserra, Jessie M. and Christina L. I.

Huettl, Jonathan W. and Lisa M.

Rothmund, Windy L. and Charles J.

Carpenter, Tangie A. and George, Monte A.

Tunney, Ashley B. and Michael P.

Newman, Angela and William W. Jr.

Barela, Myra L. and Darius J.

Anderson, Jonathan C. and Spafford, Tammy

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Loran T. Bacon, Jr., 24; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and two counts of violation of order.

Eric J. Petrin, 47; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alexis R. Wendling, 26; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Andres Enriquez, 49; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief and violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

John T. Barry, 53; $3,000 in restitution, 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Katelynn A. Carper, 27; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless endangerment and driving while intoxicated.

Anthony W. Newkirk, 29; 83 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.