Authorities asking for public’s help locating stolen mini excavator
Dec. 29, 2022 Updated Thu., Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:23 p.m.
Officials are asking for the public’s help in locating a mini excavator that was stolen from a job site in west Spokane County in July.
.
The task force believes the excavator may now be in Hayden or Priest River, Idaho.
Michael L. Jackson, a person of interest who is suspected in trafficking the excavator, is under investigation and is in custody in the Stevens County Jail on charges associated with another stolen construction vehicle, the task force said.
Anyone with information about the stolen excavator is asked to contact Stevens County Sheriff’s Office Detective Travis Frizzell at (509) 684-2555 or by email at tfrizzell@stevenscountywa.gov.
