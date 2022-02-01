Culinary Calendar for Feb. 2-9 – Wine 101 Series, Wine Wednesday and Thai and Latin American cooking

Culinary

This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Wine Wednesday Dinner Series – Dinner prepared by chef Steven and paired with three wines. Wednesdays through Feb. 23, 5 p.m. Nectar Tasting Room, 120 N. Stevens St. $25 meal. (509) 869-1572.

Chefs Shuck With Us – A weekly fundraiser hosted by chef Chad White featuring chef collaborations to create new oyster creations paired with a cocktail. Ten percent of proceeds are donated to Stand Up to Cancer. Each ticket includes five raffle tickets, a shot and a beer, complimentary photo booth and a Chefs Shuck With Us sticker. Visit facebook.com/zonablancacevichebar to see the full schedule of guest chefs. Wednesdays, 5-8 p.m. through Feb. 23. Wednesday Zona Blanca, 157 S. Howard St. $25. (509) 443-5427.

Wine 101 Series – Explore the basics of wine from production to tasting. With each class, there will be a small charcuterie and cheese, plus a bowl of Baharat lamb stew to pair with a pre-selected flight of Arbor Crest wines. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Arbor Crest Tasting Room, 4705 N. Fruit Hill Road. $50. (509) 747-3903.

Rocket Market Wine Class – A weekly wine class hosted by Rocket Market’s Kevin Murphy. Each week offers a new theme with wines to taste and snacks to pair. Call or visit rocketmarket.com to sign up. Fridays at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Rocket Market, 726 E. 43rd Ave. (509) 343-2253.

Cooking Class”: A Taste of Thai – The class will be learning how to make a classic Thai meal including pork tenderloin, shrimp spring rolls and sauces. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $85. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Indian Cuisine (sold out) – Chef Allison will be leading the class making butter chicken, aloo gobi, saffron basmati rice and cucumber and cilantro chutney. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $75. (509) 822-7087.

Cooking Class: Latin-American Soups – Chef Colomba will be teaching the class how to make chipotle, carrot and hazelnut with pistachio and pomegranate soup, as well as Yucatan-style tortilla soup with spiced broth. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.