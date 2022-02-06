Family Calendar for Feb. 7-14 – Story times, Cheap Skate Tuesday, writing and drawing

Camp Fire Candy Sale – Purchase $6 candy packages to benefit Camp Fire’s youth programs while children learn life skills such as confidence, integrity, persistence, goal setting, money management and personal responsibility. Visit a Rosauers or call (509) 747-6191 through Feb. 27 to purchase. (509) 747-6191.

Mindful Mondays Story Time – Featuring stories and activities with a focus on kindness, compassion, self-confidence, emotions and friendship. Visit cdalibrary.org/library-events for the Zoom link. Monday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Storytime Shorts – Hear stories that help children learn language and early literacy skills. Every Tuesday and Thursday at 10 a.m. at facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. Also available on YouTube at scld.org/storytime-shorts-playlist. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Cheap Skate Tuesday – Pay full-price skate admission and receive a free skate rental. Tuesday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. $7.25 adult; $5.25 ages 12 and younger; free ages 2 and younger. (509) 625-6601.

Drop in and Write – Bring works in progress to share, get inspired with creative prompts and spend focused time writing. Tuesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Virtual Storytime – A virtual story time for preschoolers held on Zoom. Visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events to register. Wednesday, 10 a.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Wonder Wednesdays – A virtual story time featuring books about imagination, creativity, adventure and exploration. Visit cdalibrary.com/library-events for the Zoom link. Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Kids Zoomy Art – A Zoom art class for children. Ages 7 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Bags containing art materials available for pickup. Contact Create by phone at (509) 447-9277 or email at create@createarts.org for more information. Wednesday, 1:30-3 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Drop in and Draw – Explore different artistic mediums, develop skills and ideas and get feedback. Open to all ages. Wednesday, 5:30-7 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Online Storytime – Read stories, sing songs and share fingerplays. Open to children ages 2-5 and their families. Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. Register at scld.org. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.

Drop in and Play – Play board and card games together in a relaxing, positive environment. Open to all ages. Thursday, noon-2 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons – Play Dungeons and Dragons on Discord. For children ages 13-19. Register at tinyurl.com/cdateendiscord. Thursday, 5-6:30 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Valentines Meal for Two – Join SCC Inland Northwest Culinary Academy chefs to make crab salad, pan-seared beef tenderloin with mushroom sauce and a specialty dessert for two. Substitutions to accommodate dietary restrictions are available. Contact ce@ccs.spokane.edu or (509) 279-6144. Open to children age 12 and older and adults. Thursday, 6-8 p.m. Spokane Community College, 1810 N. Greene St. $69.

Heart Science: A Homeschool Event – Learn about the human heart, make a simple stethoscope and create a heart thaumatrope. Supplies available in a take-home kit. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Presented by Spokane Library District. Free.

Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Play a virtual game of Dungeons and Dragons with teens in the Spokane area. All skill levels welcome. For more information and to register, visit events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 3-5 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Self-Published Story Time – Join Miss Delaney on the Children’s Library Facebook page as she reads stories written by self-published authors. Visit cdalibrary.org for more information. Friday, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Minecraft Club – Explore architecture, engineering and art through Minecraft. Participants are given a building prompt and a brief lesson, then join a Minecraft world to build around the prompt. Friday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

eSports Club – Team up with other teens while playing League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Program is available online via Discord or in-person. Open to children ages 13-19. Register at cdalibrary.org. Friday, 4-5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.

Science From Home – Librarian Molly presents a science experiment each week on the Library’s Facebook page facebook.com/spokanecountylibrarydistrict. For children ages 8 and older and their families. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Spokane County Library District. Free. (509) 893-8200.

Kids in the Kitchen – Children learn the skills needed to cook. February’s class is all about chocolate in honor of Valentine’s Day. Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $33. (208) 457-8950.

February Open House – Learn about the connection people have to the natural world, play games, meet and learn about animals. Walk-ins welcome. Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Outdoor Learning Center, 8508 E. Upriver Drive, Building B, Spokane Valley. $5 suggested donation. (509) 340-1028.

Health and Wellness Series: Vitals and Hand Hygiene – Learn about proper hand washing and how to prevent the spread of germs using Glo Germ Powder. Led by Mobius instructors and student pharmacists from Washington State University’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mobius Discovery Center, 331 N. Post St. Free. (509) 321-7133.

CS Saturdays: Junior Coder Adventure – Explore computer science through a combination of screen-free games and guided exploration in Scratch Jr., a tablet-based coding platform designed especially for young children. Each session is 60 minutes and features a project, as well as suggestions and resources for continuing the learning at home. Open to children ages 5-7 and their caregivers. Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $5. (208) 929-4029.

Jackbox Games for Teens – Play Jackbox games with other teens via Discord. Open to children ages 13-18. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

Scribbler’s Society Virtual Writing Club – Writers of all ages meet via Zoom to write, edit drafts and take part in critique sessions. Email Lindsay Moore at lmoore@cdalibrary.org to register. Feb. 14, 3-4 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Library, 702 E. Front Ave., Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 769-2315.