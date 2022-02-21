Sharpshooting Washington State guard Johanna Teder earns Pac-12’s player of the week award

By Colton Clark The Spokesman-Review

Johanna Teder led the way last weekend in Washington State’s first Pac-12 sweep of the Arizona schools in eight years, and the Estonian sharpshooter was rewarded for her efforts Monday, when the conference named her its women’s basketball player of the week.

The junior guard poured in 20 points in WSU’s 65-58 win over Arizona State on Friday and rang up 21 points – nine in the fourth quarter – in her team’s most significant victory of the season, a 72-67 upset of No. 8 Arizona on Sunday.

Teder shot 7 of 12 from the field in each game and knocked down a combined 9 of 14 attempts from 3-point range. She added six assists and four steals over the weekend as WSU (18-8, 10-5) stretched its winning streak to four games.

“(Teder) seems to be in a great rhythm right now,” coach Kamie Ethridge said Sunday of the second-year Cougar out of South Plains College in Texas.

The 5-foot-8 native of Tartu, Estonia, is the Cougars’ No. 2 scorer on the season at 10.9 points per game. She’s shooting 35.8% from downtown and contributing 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Teder has made a team-high 54 triples. The Cougars are 10-1 when she scores in double figures.

Teder is the second Cougar this season to earn the honor, joining star sophomore guard Charlisse Leger-Walker, who took home player of the week honors Dec. 13.

It had been 35 years since two WSU players collected conference player of the week nods in the same season.

WSU will conclude its regular season with a series in the Bay Area this weekend, beginning with a matchup at No. 2 Stanford on Thursday at 8 p.m. The Cougars have matched a program record for single-season wins – overall and in conference play. They share second place in the Pac-12 standings and received six votes in Monday’s AP Top 25 poll.

“These big wins give you so much confidence and make you even hungrier,” Teder said.

“I feel like this is so much bigger than we even know,” she added Sunday of WSU’s historic 2021-22 campaign, which will likely see a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth for the Cougars. “The Pullman community and how they support us, it warms your heart.