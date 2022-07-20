Spokane County

Marriage licenses

William S. Wincentsen and Chiarra H. Lee, both of Spokane.

Clayton C. Holt, of Selah, Wash., and Rachel M. Bateson, of Colbert.

Joseph B. Jordan, of Manhattan, Kansas, and Avery E. Boyd, of Nine Mile Falls.

Dustin W. Wyborney and Rachel M. Abbott, both of Spokane Valley.

Feliciano Luna and Sarah M. Stockham, both of Spokane.

Tyler C. Keeley and Brea J. Larson, both of Spokane Valley.

Victor Pruteanu and Estera Nikulcha, both of Spokane.

Zachary B. Phillips and Learyc A. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jeremy B. Froehlich and Chian M. N. Putt, both of Spokane.

Alexander K. Massey and Melissa L. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Christopher D. McCary and Tanya D. Gilchrist, both of Spokane.

Mark D. Simpson and Nicole E. Norton, both of Mead.

Jamas A. Phillips and Katie L. McMahan, both of Spokane.

Robert R. Loranger and Izabel H. Garcia, both of Spokane.

Justin A. Barker and Felicia A. Ford, both of Cheney.

Fidel Bazan and Sydney M. Galbreath, both of Spokane.

Baltazar J. Chavez ad Celia C. Carrillo, both of Spokane.

Jesse C. Ziegwied and Karina S. Gordon, both of Spokane.

Dylan B. Wharton and Camille M. Collins, both of Spokane.

Robert A. Robinson and Kimberly R. Brown, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah R. Fisher and Danielle L. Black, both of Davenport, Wash.

Adam L. Holtman and Jessica C. Bowers, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander P. Ertl and Kaitlyn L. Krogh, both of Liberty Lake.

Yuriy E. Avdeev, of Otis Orchards, and Cloie S. Collum, of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Estate of Jerry H. and Lois Carter v. Caroline B. Slattum, seeking quiet title.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Courtney Fort, restitution of premises.

Lake Oswego Executive Park LLC v. Nathan Olney, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Thomas Eirls, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Mona L. Hicks, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Maverick R. Counts, money claimed owed.

Tampien Brothers LLC v. Amanda Kekich, restitution of premises.

Tampien Brothers LLC v. John Does, restitution of premises.

Bella Tess LLC v. Amy Lafleur, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Bobby Million, restitution of premises.

Pinehurst Development LLC v. Raymond Runions, restitution of premises.

Montgomery Court Apartments LLC v. Ryan Martin, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Jaydon Johnson, restitution of premises.

Houston House Apartments LLC v. Michael Komar, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Rebecca Dodge, restitution of premises.

Dezda Finn Properties LLC v. Jayden Kiger, restitution of premises.

Godolfin Mascardo v. Keith J. Clark, restitution of premises.

Numerica Credit Union v. Loyce N. Smith, money claimed owed.

Calhoun III LLC v. Shawn I. Crandell, seeking quiet title.

Navigators Insurance Company v. Hardline Contractors LLC, Gregory A. Rockstrom, complaint for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

Tobin Eyestone v. Mead School District No. 364, complaint for breach of contract and declaratory relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Maddox, Timothy and White, Marie

Ambartsumyan, Olga O. and Aghazarian, Jirayr S.

Tackett, Penny L. and Stephen C.

Larson, Gregory W. and Gordon, Amy M.

Vitek, Robert A. and Cynthia L.

Legal separations granted

Startin, Andrew J. and Danielle L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Nathan A. Oldham, 37; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, six months of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Reid R. Schultz, 21; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Sherman A. Newman, 33; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Gage W. Wright, 32; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault, conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scott C. Davis, 30; 12 days in jail, false statement.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Juan L. Ledesma, 46; ten days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, theft.

Stephen S. Lloyd, 52; ten days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Rachel Paul, 36; 60 days in jail converted to 59 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.

Gabriel E. Perez, 45; 16 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

George J. Petticrew, 66; $990 fine, one day in jail, reckless driving.

Robert E. Reed, 54; 18 days in jail, theft.

Anthony W. Schelin, 49; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Farrell L. Thomas, 24; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jeremy J. Warfield, 45; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.