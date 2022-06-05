Spokane Indians sweep doubleheader over Vancouver to close series
UPDATED: Sun., June 5, 2022
From staff reports
The Spokane Indians ended the first of two trips to Canada this season on a positive note.
Joe Rock allowed just one hit over seven innings to lead Spokane to a 3-0 win over Vancouver in the first game of a Northwest League doubleheader in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday.
Drew Romo drove in three runs in the second game to take over the league lead in RBIs, and Spokane earned a 5-1 victory to complete the sweep.
Romo has 37 runs batted in, one more than the Canadians infielder Addison Barger.
