Carter Aldrete powers Eugene over Spokane Indians in first game of series

From staff reports

Carter Aldrete went 2 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs and the Eugene Emeralds beat the Spokane Indians 7-1 in the first game of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park in Eugene on Tuesday.

The Indians (27-23) fell a game and a half behind Eugene (27-20) for first place in the league.

The Ems jumped all over Indians starter Mike Ruff in the first inning. Jairo Pomares hit a three-run homer and Aldrete followed with a two-run shot to give Eugene a 5-0 lead out of the gate.

Aldrete’s homer was his ninth, tying two others for the league lead.

Spokane scratched out a run in the fourth. Eddy Diaz led off the inning with a single, went to second on a groundout and scored on Grant Lavigne’s two-out RBI single.

Eugene added to its lead in the seventh. Aldrete doubled home a run, went to third on a throwing error and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Ruff lasted just three innings – his shortest stint of the season. He allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks with three strikeouts. Ruff’s record fell to 4-4 and his ERA rose from 2.76 to 3.51 in the outing.

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.